Wilburn elected new leader of Iowa Democrats

DES MOINES -- Ross Wilburn was elected Saturday to serve as the next state chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, becoming the first black Iowan to lead one of the state’s major political parties.
Wilburn’s historic appointment comes at a critical time for the state party: Iowa Democrats have struggled in statewide elections for the past four cycles, and they may in the coming months and years face a stronger-than-ever push to remove Iowa from its enviable position as the first state in the nation’s presidential nominating process.
He also assumes the party mantle at a time when Democrats hold just one of the state’s six seats in Congress, are the minority party by wide margins in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, and have not held the governor’s office in a decade.
“We must engage more Iowans and convince the working class, farmers, factory workers, and our diverse constituencies that our party is on their side and will be at their side,” Wilburn said in his candidate remarks during Saturday’s state party meeting. “I have the compassion, energy and experience to bring us together and lead our party’s rebuilding effort.”
Wilburn is a state lawmaker from Ames who previously served one term as mayor of Iowa City. In 2018, he ran for Iowa governor in the Democratic primary. He works at Iowa State University as an extension and outreach diversity consultant, a job he said he would resign from in order to work full-time as state party chairman.
During Saturday’s meeting, Wilburn told Iowa Democrats that the state party’s rebuilding effort should start include creating a three-cycle strategic road map, improving candidate and local leadership development, helping local parties, and developing year-round organizing.
Wilburn also said Iowa Democrats should focus their messaging, “So people will know what it means to be a Democrat.”
Wilburn received 64.6% of the votes cast by the state party’s leadership committee, according to the results announced during Saturday’s meeting by former state party chairman Mark Smith.
Jodi Clemens, who worked on Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign in Iowa and managed Kimberly Graham’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign, finished second at 33.3%.
Prakash Kopparapu received 2.1% of the vote and Lou McDonald 0%.
Sandy Dockendorff, who nominated Wilburn during Saturday’s meeting, highlighted Wilburn’s campaign experience and their shared belief that Iowa Democrats must work to build consensus and trust with and among the party.
“Ross spoke to me from a position of understanding that we are not responsible for running campaigns, but we are responsible for setting an environment where more of our candidates in more places can be successful,” Dockendorff said.
Wilburn did not address Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus status during his remarks.
June Owens was re-elected first vice chair, a position that makes her a member of the Democratic National Committee. Owens is the first black woman to hold Iowa’s first vice chair position.