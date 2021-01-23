Wilburn elected new leader of Iowa Democrats

DES MOINES -- Ross Wilburn was elected Saturday to serve as the next state chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, becoming the first black Iowan to lead one of the state’s major political parties.

Wilburn’s historic appointment comes at a critical time for the state party: Iowa Democrats have struggled in statewide elections for the past four cycles, and they may in the coming months and years face a stronger-than-ever push to remove Iowa from its enviable position as the first state in the nation’s presidential nominating process.

He also assumes the party mantle at a time when Democrats hold just one of the state’s six seats in Congress, are the minority party by wide margins in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, and have not held the governor’s office in a decade.

“We must engage more Iowans and convince the working class, farmers, factory workers, and our diverse constituencies that our party is on their side and will be at their side,” Wilburn said in his candidate remarks during Saturday’s state party meeting. “I have the compassion, energy and experience to bring us together and lead our party’s rebuilding effort.”