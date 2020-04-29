Wilton plans (and hopes) for a traditional graduation ceremony in July

Of course, this all depends on whether social distancing and group gathering guidelines have been lifted by July.

The ceremony would not include performances from the high school band or choir, though the senior song from the school’s variety show would still be shared. There is a possibility that only graduates and/or graduates and their immediate families will be allowed to attend, as well as the possibility that the District would have to go to its back-up plan.

That would be a virtual ceremony, mostly pre-recorded and released on Facebook. Following that, students and families would be able to decorate their cars and hold a parade using the Founder’s Day route. At the end of the parade, the students — who will be allowed to wear their cap and gown in their car — would receive their diplomas and awards. Their names would also be read aloud on a PA system and their name and picture would be displayed on the Cypress Street electric sign.

“We don’t know what the parameters will be in July,” said Burnett. “We just have to be flexible and open to alternatives as that time comes closer.”