Wilton restaurant gives away free spaghetti meals for senior citizens

WILTON — “I’m just doing what I think I should do,” said Gary Brown.
Brown, owner of Sicilian Pizzeria in Wilton, is one of many small businesses affected by the business closures because of COVID-19, and is only able to offer take carry outs and delivery orders at his restaurant.
“The first week or so, I lost a lot of money,” Brown explained, “But the town’s been supporting me and stood behind me, and at least I’m able to open my doors every day.”
Brown wanted to help the community that was helping him.
So, last month on March 25, Brown gave senior citizens (age 60 and older) in the Wilton community a special offer. He would offer them free spaghetti dinners, for both pick-up and delivery, the latter he would do himself. “I knew they shouldn’t be out in public,” he said, referring to how dangerous the new coronavirus can be for those over 60, “and I just figured I would start taking dinners to them.”
Brown said spaghetti is one of the easiest things for him and his crew to cook. “You can put them together fast, and it doesn’t really cost me a lot,” he said, “It’s one of the cheapest things I have on the menu, but it’s still a big dish and really filling.”
When Brown first posted about the offer on his restaurant’s Facebook page, his post received over 12,000 hits. On the first night, he gave away around 100 spaghetti meals. A week later, Sicilian Pizzeria offered another free spaghetti night, and this time the number rose to around 150-175 meals.
“It felt really good to be able to do it,” Brown said, “To see the smile on their face when I delivered it to them, that’s just priceless.”
Many residents offered to pay Brown.
“I tell people that I don’t want to take your money, this is something I’m doing for you.”
Some insisted, and Brown donated the money to the Wilton School District lunch program, so kids are not going hungry during this difficult time. So far, he has collected $1,000 dollars.
Offering the deal on certain nights led to overflowing in his kitchen, making it hard to keep up with both the free meals and the regular orders.
“So I just started sending spaghetti dinners out to people who called asking when we were going to do it again.”
Since then, Brown has promised to deliver a free spaghetti meal to any Wilton senior citizen who asks for one. He is restricting the deal to the Wilton community.
“The Wilton community’s standing by me, and their support is just unbelievable,” Brown said.
