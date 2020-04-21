Wilton restaurant gives away free spaghetti meals for senior citizens

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WILTON — “I’m just doing what I think I should do,” said Gary Brown.

Brown, owner of Sicilian Pizzeria in Wilton, is one of many small businesses affected by the business closures because of COVID-19, and is only able to offer take carry outs and delivery orders at his restaurant.

“The first week or so, I lost a lot of money,” Brown explained, “But the town’s been supporting me and stood behind me, and at least I’m able to open my doors every day.”

Brown wanted to help the community that was helping him.

So, last month on March 25, Brown gave senior citizens (age 60 and older) in the Wilton community a special offer. He would offer them free spaghetti dinners, for both pick-up and delivery, the latter he would do himself. “I knew they shouldn’t be out in public,” he said, referring to how dangerous the new coronavirus can be for those over 60, “and I just figured I would start taking dinners to them.”

Brown said spaghetti is one of the easiest things for him and his crew to cook. “You can put them together fast, and it doesn’t really cost me a lot,” he said, “It’s one of the cheapest things I have on the menu, but it’s still a big dish and really filling.”