Wilton seniors will be celebrating their graduation with a parade this Sunday

But while July is still a ways away, Garvin gave her fellow seniors a chance to celebrate now by organizing a senior parade. She said that she was inspired by watching the other towns around Wilton have fun with graduation parades and seeing how much the students seemed to enjoy them.

“I thought that our senior class deserved to have one too,” Garvin said. In addition, she explained that some students wouldn’t be able to participate in the July ceremony. “We have three kids that are getting shipped off to the military in June,” she said, “So this is like a celebration for our whole class, but it’s also a really big deal for them because they won’t be here for our actual graduation in July.”

While the parade might have been just as short-notice as their early summer break, Garvin said thanks to social media, it was easy to get to her classmates and organize the event. Some will be out of town or working, but she is still hopeful that most of her class will be able to join in on the fun and celebrate their graduation together.

The senior parade will be starting at the high school parking lot, the parade will then use the traditional Wilton Founder’s route, going down Ovenson Drive to Summit, Maurer, 4th and then back to Summit. Along with decorating their cars for the occasion, seniors will wear their graduation caps and gowns.

“I really hope everyone can come and join us,” said Garvin.