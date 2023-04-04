Jim McFarland hadn't been awake long Tuesday morning before he heard the winds begin to wreak havoc.

The almost-70-year-old looked out the window of his home on 9th Street in Rock Island and could scarcely believe his eyes. Parts of buildings, trees, and unrecognizable pieces of debris were flying through the air.

And then he saw something that made his jaw drop.

"I must have gotten up around 9:30 or 9:45 this morning and I heard the sound of the wind. It was loud. Across the street, right over there, I saw the debris swirling around in the air," McFarland said as he pointed to the neighborhood at the corner of 9th Street and 34th Avenue.

"I'm not saying it was a tornado. I just don't know," McFarland continued. "But I know I saw pieces of the garages back there and they were in the air, swirling around in the air.

"I was shocked. I'd never seen anything like that in my life."

National Weather Service Quad Cities logged wind gusts close to 90 miles per hour during the morning storm system, along with significant straight-line winds and 3-inch hail. Moline, Rock Island and Colona had the most damage.

"I have to give the city of Rock Island credit," McFarland said. "They had a crew out here right away and got this road opened back up. Now we just have to get the power back on and get things cleaned up. I think it might take a while."

'Like World War III on this street'

Multiple people who live on the stretch of 34th Avenue between 9th and 10th streets said they saw a "funnel cloud" briefly touch down in the area between 34th and 33rd Avenue.

One man said "It just scooped up parts of the garage and twisted them around." Another resident said she clearly saw a "Small tornado swirling right along the alley where the garages are."

One block over, on 9 1/2 Street, the neighborhood was filled with the sound of men pounding nails and chainsaws cutting tree limbs.

Joe Tomich's Servpro crew was out in force, putting temporary fixes on roofs.

"It looks like World War III started right here," Tomich said. "This isn't anything like what we saw Friday. Those storms did some damage, but it was mostly north of Davenport.

"Heck, we didn't even see any damage in Davenport, really. But this part of Rock Island, and parts of Moline, and this whole side of the river, really, was hit hard."

'It was super-loud and scary'

Rock Island residents in the 2000 block of 30th Street were picking up after the storm early Tuesday afternoon.

Up and down the block everything from branches to whole trees were down. One heavy branch had fallen through a fence and in another spot an evergreen tree had draped its upper branches across a parked car when it fell. The rear of the vehicle poked out from under the green branches.

People were out everywhere, sweeping and picking up property and debris scattered by the storm.

A large wooden table lay turned on its side in Alan Metz’s yard. He lives at the north end of the block.

“Oh yeah, it was over there,” Metz said, pointing to a different part of the small yard from where the table found itself after the storm.

Elsewhere, debris – some from his property, some Metz suspected of being from neighbors’ properties – was scattered across the lawn.

Otherwise, an evergreen tree in his front yard had been snapped off half way up and a utility pole on the north side of his house was leaning over.

Metz said he was watching the news Tuesday morning, he thought it was about 9:30 a.m.

“Then, all the sudden, we heard the train,” he said.

He and his family were on their way to the basement when the power went out and Metz said he heard cracking. The sounds of the storm quickly passed by.

June Lindburg, who lives nearby Metz, said a wooden fence in her back yard fell down and she lost some gutters.

She was also home and also heard a sound. She said she was having trouble describing it.