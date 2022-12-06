Wish List granted, father 'overwhelmed' and 'thankful'

Brandon Addison finds himself smiling more often these days.

He credits the community for the feeling.

Addison was featured in a story after being nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List. One of the items he asked for was a brake job for his 2010 Toyota Camry because he spends a considerable amount of time driving to Iowa City, where his daughter sees heart specialists and other doctors.

Addison’s 8-year-old daughter, Ahnna, required a heart transplant after birth. She now needs around-the-clock care as she travels the long road back from the immense physical challenges created by the transplant.

Addison, 32, takes his role as a father seriously. His 6-year-old son, Matthew, was discarded by his mother at birth. Helped by his father’s love and care, Matthew is a healthy, thriving grade-schooler.

He calls his children his “Miracle Babies.”

One of the people who read the Addisons’ story was Dan Elias. He and other family members own Q-C Auto Service, which has five locations throughout the Quad-Cities.

Elias immediately called Deb Rieck, the office manager of the shop on State Street in Bettendorf. He decided Q-C Auto Service would donate all the parts and the labor for the brake job.

“I had already read the story, but I knew exactly what Dan was going to say as soon as he started talking about the story,” Rieck said. “Q-C Auto Service has been in business for 46 years, and it has been owned by the same family the entire time.

“The family has always donated to schools, churches and other institutions. The Elias family very much believes in giving to the community. And one of the things they have always done, when possible, is help people get their vehicles fixed.”

The decision to help the Addison family was a “no-brainer,” Rieck said.

“Reading the story and what those kids have been through was just heart-wrenching,” she said. “I’m very proud to work for a company, a family, who cares enough to reach out and try to help in the way they can.”

Lisa Mueller, lead family services specialist for Community Action of Eastern Iowa, recommended the Addison family to the Wish List. She said she was “so happy” to see their story featured and to know members of the community reached out to help.

“Brandon and his family are part of our Family Development and Self Sufficiency program,” Mueller said in an email. “Brandon’s needs of a car repair were needed immediately to transport him and his family safely to their destinations.”

Addison smiled when he saw the story on the front page of the Quad-City Times. And he was overwhelmed with the reaction to it.

“I don’t even know the word to describe how I felt when I saw the story and all the comments online,” he said. “And then I was told about Q-C Auto Service, and I could hardly believe it. They did the work and the brakes are perfect.

“This has really opened my eyes to the fact that there really are people out there who will help; they will give what they can to others.”

Addison had a few more things to say.

“When the work was done, they handed me my keys, and I never got a chance to say ‘Thank you’ to Deb (Rieck),” he said. “I plan to send a note. But I want to really thank Q-C Auto Service.

“And I want to thank the Q-C Times and the people who nominated me — thought to do that for me. This experience makes me hope I can get to a place someday where I can help other people.”

In addition to the donated brake work, Wish List gave the Addisons $200 in gift cards for gas from Jeff’s Car Corner, Davenport.

Of the 45 nominees in this year’s program, 17 wishes have been granted, using $16,500 in donations from the previous year. More of their stories will appear in coming editions.