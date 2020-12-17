 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of fatal shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese enters not guilty plea
topical alert top story
CHUCK E. CHEESE SHOOTING

Woman accused of fatal shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese enters not guilty plea

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Treshonda Pollion
Tom Loewy

A Davenport woman charged in the fatal October shooting of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs inside a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Treshonda Pollion, 24, filed a written plea through her attorney, Michael Motto, to one count of second-degree murder, a Class B felony.

Pollion originally was charged with first-degree murder, but the lesser charge was filed Dec. 8 after the Scott County Attorney's office determined Pollion did not act with premeditation.

Pollion is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 8.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. Oct. 25 to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Investigators said a number of witnesses described an argument between Chairs and others broke out at the restaurant. That argument was sparked by a game card.

After the initial argument broke up, a second altercation started between Chairs, Pollion and a witness. A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.

A witness who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs warn others Pollion had a gun. Investigators said a single shot was fired during another altercation between Chairs and Pollion.

Officers located one .380-caliber shell casing at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories December 17

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News