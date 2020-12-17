Woman accused of fatal shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese enters not guilty plea

A Davenport woman charged in the fatal October shooting of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs inside a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Treshonda Pollion, 24, filed a written plea through her attorney, Michael Motto, to one count of second-degree murder, a Class B felony.

Pollion originally was charged with first-degree murder, but the lesser charge was filed Dec. 8 after the Scott County Attorney's office determined Pollion did not act with premeditation.

Pollion is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 8.

Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. Oct. 25 to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Investigators said a number of witnesses described an argument between Chairs and others broke out at the restaurant. That argument was sparked by a game card.

After the initial argument broke up, a second altercation started between Chairs, Pollion and a witness. A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.