Woman accused of fatal shooting inside Chuck E. Cheese enters not guilty plea

A Davenport woman charged in the fatal October shooting of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs inside a Davenport Chuck E. Cheese pleaded not guilty Thursday.
Treshonda Pollion, 24, filed a written plea through her attorney, Michael Motto, to one count of second-degree murder, a Class B felony.
Pollion originally was charged with first-degree murder, but the lesser charge was filed Dec. 8 after the Scott County Attorney's office determined Pollion did not act with premeditation.
Pollion is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan. 8.
Davenport officers were dispatched around 7:38 p.m. Oct. 25 to Chuck E. Cheese, 903 E. Kimberly Road, where they found Chairs with a gunshot wound. She was transported to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Investigators said a number of witnesses described an argument between Chairs and others broke out at the restaurant. That argument was sparked by a game card.
After the initial argument broke up, a second altercation started between Chairs, Pollion and a witness. A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches.
A witness who first argued with Chairs said she saw Pollion with a gun in her hand and heard Chairs warn others Pollion had a gun. Investigators said a single shot was fired during another altercation between Chairs and Pollion.
Officers located one .380-caliber shell casing at the scene.
