Woman dead in Geneseo house fire
Woman dead in Geneseo house fire

072019-mda-nws-ruralpopulation-14.jpg

Geneseo water tower, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Geneseo.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

A woman was found dead in a burning house in Geneseo on Christmas.

Geneseo Fire Rescue District, Geneseo Ambulance and the Henry County Sheriff's Office were called to 420 E. Pine Street around 11:30 p.m.

Officers found the woman on the floor near the rear door. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

The house and two attached residences were damaged. The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

Geneseo Police ask anyone with information to call 309-944-5141.

Today in history: Dec. 26

