Western Illinois University-Quad Cities will host a free roundtable discussion for women and girls on “Women in Politics” at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in Riverfront Hall, 3200 River Drive, Moline, as part of its Ready to Run program.
Originally scheduled in November, it was postponed because of weather.
Ready To Run is a nonpartisan campaign training program that encourages and trains women to run for elective office, work on campaigns and become involved in the public sphere, said Debbie Kepple-Mamros, assistant to the WIU senior vice president for planning and initiatives and director of Ready to Run Illinois. Full training is planned in May.
WIU-QC is Illinois’ host institution for the national Ready to Run candidate recruitment and training programs offered by Rutgers University’s Center for American Women and Politics. The full training planned May 31-June 1 at WIU-QC campus will include campaign consultants and elected officials discussing topics such as fundraising, judicial campaigns and voter outreach.
For more details, visit wiu.edu/qc/ready_to_run, follow Ready to Run on Facebook, or contact Kepple-Mamros at 309-762-9481 or ReadyToRunIL@wiu.edu.