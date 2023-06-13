Quad Cities Arts is hosting its annual Metro Arts Youth Program with its continuation of adding works of art that features the community, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, starting with the first mural at the intersection of Iowa Street and Third Street in Downtown Davenport. There will be a series of three murals across Davenport. The first is at the Iowa Street intersection, the second is on the wall of Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop and the third will be at Duck Creek on Marquette.

Design groups created different designs for the murals and presented in front of a panel with the city and others who were offering space for the murals. Three designs out of those groups were picked to be completed.

The projected end date for the first mural is July 7, 2023, and is in the theme of a circus. Titled “Hello Quad Cities,” the mural pays some tribute to Quad-City Times columnist Bill Wundram who enjoyed circuses. The three-member design theme pulled inspiration from the William Wundram Parkway sign hung on the railway on Iowa Street.

The second mural began cleaning out the space for the mural on Tuesday by clearing weeds and other obstructions to the wall. This one is located at Sergeant Peppers Auto Shop. The priming of the wall and sketch will begin on Wednesday. This design pays homage to old Davenport, said design member Dania Green.

Her team used old Davenport architecture on the buildings shown and designed old gas pumps and a 1960s-inspired pickup truck inspired by the auto shop. One of the gas pumps shows the year 1836, which was when Davenport was established as a city. They used the design of a Canadian Pacific train to incorporate the railway running next to the auto shop as well.

The last mural is still in progress as work begins on Tuesday.