Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” will be shown in the Quad-Cities on Monday, Dec. 17 and Thursday, Dec. 27.
The documentary presents soldiers and events of the Great War using archival film footage enhanced with state-of-the-art restoration, colorization and 3D technologies, pulling from 600 hours of BBC archival interviews.
It will be presented in both 2D and 3D versions, and features an introduction by Jackson, director of the Academy-Award-winning “Lord of the Rings." A special segment about the creation of the documentary will be shown afterward.
Tickets and show times are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices at Cinemark, Davenport, and Regal, Moline.
Jackson recorded a special introduction to the film, which he has called his most personal, to offer his perspective on why the film is important for audiences who have never experienced World War I footage as anything but silent and in black-and-white.
The movie was commissioned by the United Kingdom’s 14-18 NOW Arts Program, Imperial War Museums and the BBC. The 14-18 NOW initiative includes arts experiences connecting people with the First World War, as part of the United Kingdom centenary commemorations.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.