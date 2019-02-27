WQPT, the Quad-Cities PBS station, is hosting their 2019 Imagination Station for kids on March 16.
The event is free, but each person attending must have a ticket. WQPT requests that families register only once so that every family has the opportunity to attend. Duplicate requests will be disqualified.
Tickets will be available Friday, March 1 at 8 a.m. at wqpt.org. “Typically we are 'sold out' within the first day with 4,000 tickets distributed to either the morning and afternoon sessions,” said Lora Adams, WQPT director of local content. The free, family-friendly event takes place on the campus of Western Illinois University-Quad Cities.
PBS characters attending are: Clifford, Arthur, Curious George, Super Why’s Whyatt, Daniel Tiger, Katrina Kitty, Nature Cat, Cat in the Hat, and Splash from Splash and Bubbles. In addition to meeting their favorite PBS friends, kids can read to therapy dogs in the Martha Speaks room, discover wild animals in the Wild Kratts room, and explore with Mr. Scott.
Each PBS character will have their own station with fun activities, great stories and a career exploration track—all reinforcing the learning concepts of their specific program. Attendees also receive a free book.
Imagination Station is supported by the Scott County Regional Authority.