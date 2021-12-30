 Skip to main content
Year in review: Biggest stories in local government in East Moline and Silvis
Year in review: Biggest stories in local government in East Moline and Silvis

Forest Preserve

The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District wants to buy about 180 acres of undeveloped land to turn into a forest preserve. 

 SARAH WATSON

East Moline a finalist, then not, for massive company site

This summer, East Moline learned it was a finalist for a 10,000-job, 2,200-acre company site, which would have been by far the top employer in the Quad-Cities. The excitement didn’t last long; the company decided to look elsewhere for its new massive site.

East Moline annexed the land in the mid-2000s hoping it would be developed and bring increased property taxes to the city. But more recently the land was reclassified as a flood way on the Rock River, which limits man-made structures so not to worsen flooding up or down stream in case of an extreme flood event.

City Council gives green light for forest preserve

East Moline is likely to get a new forest preserve after the City Council voted this month to allow Rock Island County Forest Preserve District to buy roughly 180 acres of land that has sat vacant for decades. Forest preserve district staff say the area offers critical habitat for threatened and endangered species like the Rusted Patch Bumblebee, and would offer the Quad-Cities a new off-road trail system on land that its owners say has little potential to build homes or commercial businesses on. 

Mayor Reggie Freeman opposed the deal, arguing that the land was prime real estate near a major thoroughfare and a large chunk of the city's other annexed land had been taken off the table for any major development because of the flood way designation.

The city council voted 5-2 to approve the purchase. Freeman decided not to veto, as five votes would be the two-thirds majority needed to override the veto.

The project's budget is roughly $1.7 million, which forest district staff say will be paid for with a more than $1 million grant and a combination of funds from an endowment, other grants, donations and the district's own money.

East Moline faces tight budget

About this time last year, the city decided to delay filling two police officer positions and four firefighter positions to reduce costs. City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said the city was planning to hire two of the four open fire positions in the final quarter of 2022 and the remaining two in the first quarter of 2023. Maxeiner added that the city is hoping to have police force back to full strength by summer 2022.

The city won't be raising taxes, but water/sewer and garbage/recycling fees are set to rise slightly in the next few years.

Silvis hires new city administrator

In Silvis, the city hired a new city administrator, Nevada Lemke, to replace a longtime administrator who retired after running unsuccessfully for mayor. Lemke is a Silvis resident and worked for the city of Davenport before coming on board in Silvis.

Silvis tackles water woes

An urgent challenge Silvis faces is updating its water system. Currently, it’s in the process of designing and putting in place a new transmission line to East Moline to provide enough water pressure for both cities in case of an emergency.

