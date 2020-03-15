102 years ago, the Spanish flu slammed the Quad Cities. Here's what it teaches us about pandemics.

Severe action was lauded for yielding impressive results. “The number of cases of the disease and the percentage of deaths have been lower in the Tri-Cities than in other parts of Iowa or Illinois where any epidemic existed,” reported the Argus.

The success led locals to believe the problem was passing. On Nov. 13, after four weeks of quarantines, most of the closure orders were lifted across the area. The optimism was palpable: "The epidemic is about over,” reported the Dispatch.

But the celebrations came too soon. Days after the closures ended, the number of new cases began ticking upward. Moline logged a record 64 cases in a single day. The makeshift flu hospital was closed, only to reopen hours later out of emergency.

"There is a deplorable tendency on the part of the public to let down the safeguards as soon as quarantine in any particular locality is removed,” said the Illinois state health director. "Only eternal vigilance can stamp out influenza.”

But the relapse didn’t lead everyone to call for a re-closure. Local health authorities "apparently are convinced that the influenza situation is not sufficiently serious to warrant issuing new closing or restricting orders,” the Dispatch reported. Local business owners agreed, arguing strenuously against new restrictions on their income.