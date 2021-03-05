'You cannot back down': Gilbraith to be honored Sunday for her activism

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I do like to compete," Gilbraith said. "I'm not competing against other people, trying to be better than anyone. But we have to compete in the world of ideas — and in policies.

"I think we have to talk about ideas and we have to show why some ideas are, well, bad. Some policies are bad. I'm more than willing to take on systemic racism. I'm more than willing to show we can have better ways to police our communities."

Gilbraith was an organizer before issues of police brutality and systemic racism were raised during the spring and summer of 2020. In early December 2019 white nationalist Nick Fuentes took to the stage during what was billed as an "immigration forum" hosted by the Scott County Teenage Republicans at Pleasant View Baptist Church in Bettendorf.

Gilbraith led the effort to publicly denounce Fuentes, an Illinois native who rose to prominence in 2017 during the "Unite Right Right' and has gone on to be a rising star in the America First movement.

Gilbraith's efforts to directly confront Fuentes' "white identity" ideology caught the eye of Julie Ross. Ross nominated Gilbraith for the DAWN award.

Gilbraith is the first woman from Davenport to win the Zimmerman Award.