Spending most of the last week camped outside of Davenport City Hall with friends and family, Branden Colvin Jr. left 4th Street for another venue Saturday morning.

It was for his — the Rock Island High School class of 2023 — graduation ceremony.

"It felt good to go to my graduation," the 18-year-old said of crossing the Vibrant Arena stage that morning. "It was kind of bittersweet."

His father, Branden Colvin Sr., lived on the fourth floor of 324 Main St. in Davenport. He is one of three former tenants who remain missing after the apartment building's partial collapse last Sunday.

But Colvin Jr. hasn't given up hope.

"You have hope, or you have nothing," he said to reporters Saturday. "I'd rather just have hope."

Despite standing nearby the rubble of 324 Main's collapse — with the whirr of the building's ongoing demolition in the air — Revere Mcghee, Colvin's cousin, said the family will support each other, "no matter what."

"Through tragedy, whatever we go through, we always support each other," he said. "This is another day of this tragedy happening, but we're still here to support him (Colvin Jr.), and give thanks for life, period. Everybody that's lost a life over there, we're here to celebrate and hold it together. As a community, and as a family."

Mcghee said he and other impacted families were thankful for the ongoing community support but still expressed frustration with how the collapse response was handled.

"Even if you come down here to look at the building, just talk to people around and see what happened (to them)," he said, adding that he thinks the city of Davenport is at fault. "I don't know why they waited five days to go in there and try to get bodies out. … Ain't no telling how many bodies are in there."

Upon returning to the corner of 4th St. and Marquette after graduation, Colvin Jr. was met with some balloons and cake for a semblance of celebration.

Though he was without a cap and gown, he kept a blue and yellow chord on after his graduation ceremony.

"These are for a class that I was in, called iJAG, it's 'Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates'," Colvin Jr. said. "I've been in that class for four years; I'm actually the vice president of my class."

Though he's not sure what his post-secondary plans are yet, Colvin Jr. is interested in going to trade school for welding but said he also might move to Texas.

Mcghee encouraged community members to stop by to support the family, as they'll be outside of City Hall all night.