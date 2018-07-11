The Midwest Writing Center is accepting registrations for its Young Emerging Writers day camp for students in the Quad-City area who have completed sixth, seventh or eighth grade at the end of the 2017-18 school year).
The camp is open to all students in public, private, parochial and/or home schools. It will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily July 23-27 on the ground floor of Rock Island Public Library.
At 3 p.m. Friday, July 27, the center will host a Young Emerging Writers Camp Friends and Family Showcase, where participants will read a variety of the work they produced during the camp. It is free and open to the public.
Camp director will be Quad-City area poet and educator Ryan Collins.
Cost is $100, which also includes a one-year Midwest Writing Center student membership, and a copy of the book "Bix Beiderbecke: Jazz Age Genius" or another MWC Press book.
To register, call the center at 309-732-7330 or register online at http://www.mwcqc.org/events-opportunities/youth-programming/yew-middle-school-camp/
Full and partial scholarships will be available and granted to those with financial need.
Funding for the camp is provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation, the CD Wiman Memorial Trust, the Melvin McKay Charitable Trust and the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.
