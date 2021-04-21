Younger population key to Quad-Cities' COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The business of COVID-19 vaccine administration was brisk Wednesday afternoon inside the clinic at Camden Centre in Milan.
An almost-full recovery area in the clinic at 1:30 p.m. was a welcome sight — especially after concerns about a possible link to blood clotting briefly halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week and, perhaps, amplified unfounded fears about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Another factor affecting vaccination rates is that the target demographic has shifted in a very fundamental way. Rolled out to the public in mid- and late-December, people over the age of 65 were among the first to receive the jabs. And because the virus was primarily hospitalizing and killing older people, a large number of older residents in Scott and Rock Island counties embraced vaccination efforts.
Health officials in the Quad-Cities and throughout the country are concerned younger people will be less likely to get vaccinated. Work and school schedules may be suppressing vaccination numbers, and rumors passed through social media may discourage some people getting vaccinated.
Health officials throughout the Q-C have made it clear younger people electing to be vaccinated are now the key to achieving herd immunity.
Scott County Health Department Director Amy Thoreson and Rock Island County Health Department COO Janet Hill have pointed out the population of new COVID-19 cases is markedly younger. Rock Island County health officials reported 25 new cases Wednesday — 24 were residents under the age of 60.
A Scott County death, other Q-C numbers
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a COVID-19-related death Wednesday in Scott County. The death toll in the county is 236.
Iowa state health officials also reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in Scott County, increasing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 20,597.
The total number of cases in Rock Island County stands at 14,092 after Wednesday's report of 25 new cases. The death toll in the county remained 311.
COVID-19 in Henry and Stark counties
The Illinois Department of Public Health updated COVID-19 numbers in Henry and Stark counties Wednesday.
A total of 4,730 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths have been confirmed in Henry County since the start of the pandemic. The county has 80 active cases.
Stark County has reported a total of 610 cases and 23 deaths since the start of the pandemic. There are 18 active cases in the county.
First-dose vaccination clinic in Galva
The Henry and Stark County Health Department and the Henry County Office of Emergency Management announced a special first-dose clinic Friday, April 23, at Black Hawk College-East Campus, 26230 Black Hawk Road, Galva.
Anyone 16 years of age and older who lives or works in Henry or Stark county and has not yet been vaccinated is eligible for the clinic.
Online registration is available at www.henrystarkhealth.com.
Those without internet access or Spanish speaking individuals can phone in to register at 309-852-7242 from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.