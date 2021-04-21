Younger population key to Quad-Cities' COVID-19 vaccination efforts

The business of COVID-19 vaccine administration was brisk Wednesday afternoon inside the clinic at Camden Centre in Milan.

An almost-full recovery area in the clinic at 1:30 p.m. was a welcome sight — especially after concerns about a possible link to blood clotting briefly halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last week and, perhaps, amplified unfounded fears about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Another factor affecting vaccination rates is that the target demographic has shifted in a very fundamental way. Rolled out to the public in mid- and late-December, people over the age of 65 were among the first to receive the jabs. And because the virus was primarily hospitalizing and killing older people, a large number of older residents in Scott and Rock Island counties embraced vaccination efforts.

Health officials in the Quad-Cities and throughout the country are concerned younger people will be less likely to get vaccinated. Work and school schedules may be suppressing vaccination numbers, and rumors passed through social media may discourage some people getting vaccinated.

Health officials throughout the Q-C have made it clear younger people electing to be vaccinated are now the key to achieving herd immunity.