For the second summer, the Galva Arts Council is presenting the free Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, presented by Regional Media, at Wiley Park, on Sundays at 6 p.m. from June 2 to Aug. 4.
“These concerts activate an under-used public space and turn it into a vibrant meeting place,” according to a recent release from the council, noting that last year more than 7,000 people attended free concerts put on by a team of 75 volunteers. Food and beverages will be available for purchase during concerts.
In December 2018, the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation named Galva as one of 18 towns across America to win another Levitt AMP grant of $25,000.
The 2019 lineup includes the following acts:
June 2 – The 4onthefloor, The Ragbirds
June 9 – Hanging Hearts, Ages and Ages
June 16 – Tameca Jones, Handmade Moments
June 23 – Jaerv, Tom Sharpe
June 30 – Malina Moye, Freaque
July 7 – The Wildwoods, C.J. Chenier
July 14 – Letitia VanSante, Henhouse Prowlers
July 21 – West of Mabou, Dos Santos
July 28 – Gangstagrass, The Accidentals
August 4 – Connla, Chicago Farmer
Concert series organizer John Taylor is especially excited about hosting zydeco master Chenier, 61-year-old son of the “king of zydeco,” Clifton Chenier (1925-1987). He's previously performed in the Quad-Cities in 2011 at the Redstone Room, Davenport, and 2013 at the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival.
“That was kind of a fluke. I tried to get him last year, and he canceled last minute,” Taylor said recently. “I tried this year, I was talking to C.J.'s booking agent anyway about another group. It just happened real easily; it all came real quickly. That's just gonna be great.”
C.J.'s father was the first Creole musician to win a Grammy Award. C.J. spent his childhood in the tenement housing projects of Port Arthur, Texas, according to his bio. His earliest musical influences were an eclectic mix of funk, soul, jazz and Motown, and his first musical instruments were piano, tenor saxophone and flute. It wasn't until his 21st birthday, after winning a scholarship and studying music at Texas Southern University, that C.J. first performed with his famous father and the legendary Red Hot Louisiana band.
When Clifton Chenier died in 1987, his son said it only felt natural to carry on the legacy, and he stepped up to lead the Red Hot Louisiana Band. He recorded his debut album for the American independent label, Arhoolie Records.
As he told a journalist at the time, he doesn't try to imitate his father's playing: "I play it the way I play it. All my father really told me was to do the best I could do with my own style.”
For more information, visit galvaartscouncil.org or https://concerts.levittamp.org/galva.