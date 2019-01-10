A new musical comedy is hitting the Circa ‘21 Dinner Playhouse stage this month. “Newsies,” opens Jan. 18 and runs through Feb. 23 at Circa ‘21, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Shows are set for 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 5:45 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets cost $51.73 for the evening performances, which include a buffet. Wednesday matinee performances, which include a plated-lunch, cost: $44.94. Tickets are available at the Circa '21 ticket office, by calling 309-786-7733 or at circa21.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments