One is a man of a million fedoras.

The other is all about the hoodie.

But whether Cam Newton and Bill Belichick can take the New England Patriots back to the Super Bowl is going to be more about football than fashion.

The Patriots have turned to the former Panthers quarterback to replace Tom Brady, who defected to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 19 years, six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards. Newton gets his fresh start in New England after nine seasons in Carolina, where his own MVP-winning career had stalled because of injuries.

“Bill always says the goal for any good team is to have as many good players as possible," Jason McCourty said on the podcast he hosts with his twin brother and fellow Patriots defensive back, Devin.

"Cam Newton is a former MVP of this league, played in the Super Bowl — that caliber of a player — so I think the better players we have in our locker room, the better we’re going to be able to perform as a team.”

Newton, 31, agreed to terms on Sunday on a deal that will pay him up to $7.5 million this season, a person with knowledge of the talks told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal.