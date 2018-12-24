SAN ANTONIO — David Montgomery has never wanted to look at the big picture in regards to himself. The dynamic Iowa State running back is always able to check himself.
Whether it is ISU’s 1-3 starts to the season, injuries or an ejection for fighting, the do-it-all catalyst for the Cyclones offense can find meaning and purpose in the small details.
The Cincinnati native isn’t about to overlook any of the details when it comes to the 25th-ranked Cyclones appearance in the Alamo Bowl. Any talk of his future as a pro is on the back burner — he and ISU coach Matt Campbell haven’t even discussed the idea, the junior admitted.
“I’m not really thinking about that right now,” Montgomery said Sunday afternoon shortly after the team arrived. “Really trying to focus on the now, and my team and taking it one day at a time. I’m enjoying the process right now.”
Washington State, which is ranked 12th and was just on the outside looking in for a New Year’s Six bowl berth, is consuming Montgomery. That shouldn’t be a surprise given his history, but the 5-foot-11, 216-pound bruiser isn’t letting any thoughts of the future creep in.
It would be easy, however, to let some of the NFL talk filter past the barricades Montgomery set up around himself. He broke the national record for forced missed tackles in a season, and is near the top of the category again.
Even when he essentially missed two full games, Montgomery still became the first 1,000-yard rusher in back to back seasons for ISU (8-4) in almost two decades. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry and led the team with 12 rushing scores. But his value is about more than just numbers.
“Not even this year, but the last three years, David has been the heartbeat of our football program,” Campbell said. “He kind of turned the tide here in terms of commitment, work ethic.
“One thing we talk about a lot is when our best players are our hardest workers, we’ve got a chance to be a really good football program. David has certainly ignited that in this football program.”
As much of a challenge as the Cougars (10-2) offense will be for ISU, Montgomery, quarterback Brock Purdy and Hakeem Butler and Co. could give Washington State fits, especially if Montgomery gets the ground game going.
Washington State is 37th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (136.6) and 47th in yards allowed per rushing attempt (4.0). Within the Cougars’ film rooms and position meetings, Montgomery is known commodity.
“He’s a great, great player,” Washington State cornerback Darrien Molton said. “He’s pretty good at everything. An all-around back.”
So while fans await the decision from Montgomery — and Butler, for that matter — on whether he’ll return for one more year at ISU, the tailback is zeroed in on the here and now. The only time he broke away from talk about the present is when he reflected on how ISU overcame a 1-3 start to end up in San Antonio, playing for a piece of school history.
It’s moments like that in which Montgomery separates himself from other players across the country who elect to skip postseason games. The program transformation, more than personal success or glory, is what Montgomery chased when he decided to play in Ames.
“We are where we are now from overcoming adversity,” Montgomery said. “We’re always looked down upon because we’re Iowa State, the old Iowa State. We don’t want to be that anymore. We want to change the program around. We’re in the process of doing that. It definitely defines what we can be, the potential. I’m excited.”
