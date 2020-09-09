NFL finally unmasks real football as Texans and Chiefs kick off season amid pandemic

So much has happened between then and now. Kansas City went on to claim its second Super Bowl victory, its first in 50 years. Coronavirus threatened to derail the season. And, amid national unrest, the NFL amplified its social justice initiatives, which will include the phrases "End Racism" and "It Takes All Of Us" stenciled in the end zones for games.

Everyone is anticipating some type of player demonstrations across the league.

"I do 100 percent believe we have the organization's support from top to bottom," said Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who formerly played for the Texans. "I think whatever we do, we'll try our best to display unity, togetherness. Even if that's with the opposing team."

Kansas City is one of the places that will allow fans to attend games this season, although under coronavirus restrictions the crowd will be capped at 22% of capacity at Arrowhead Stadium _ or 17,000 spectators. That severely dampens the effect of one of the NFL's loudest venues.

"It's going to be an adjustment for all of us involved, including the fans," Mathieu said. "They're so important to the game, especially here in Kansas City."

It also will be different for the broadcasters, who will work against the backdrop of piped-in crowd noise.