NFL injuries

As careful as the NFL has been about preventing an outbreak of the coronavirus within the league, one thing it can’t control is a rash of major on-field injuries. And that’s what it got Sunday.

Injuries often are the great equalizer in a collision sport like football. It's particularly upending when they come in bunches at the same position. Or when it comes in bunches everywhere on the roster.

San Francisco, which saw quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined for the second half with a right ankle problem, might have been hit the hardest. It didn't have All-Pro tight end George Kittle or standout cornerback Richard Sherman to begin with. Two starters on the defensive line damaged their knees: Nick Bosa, the 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Solomon Thomas. Neither situation looks good.

Top running back Raheem Mostert, who opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown run, hurt his knee, too, and his backup Tevin Coleman, left the win at the Jets. With San Francisco scheduled back at the Meadowlands next Sunday against the Giants, coach Kyle Shanahan could be in scramble mode.