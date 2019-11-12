Packers' Bratkowski dies at 88: Zeke Bratkowski, the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the Green Bay Packers' 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88.
The team announced his death late Monday but did not disclose further details.
The Packers Hall of Famer was a quarterback in Green Bay from 1963-1968 and again in 1971. One of Bratkowski's most notable performances in relief of an injured Starr came in 1965, a 13-10 overtime playoff win over the Baltimore Colts that sent the Packers to the title game against Cleveland.
They beat the Browns for what would be the first of three straight championship seasons, and Bratkowski played briefly in both Super Bowl wins in the two years that followed.
His death comes six months after Starr died at the age of 85.
Packers-49ers move to prime time: The NFL has flexed the Green Bay Packers' trip to San Francisco to prime time on Nov. 24 along with announcing kickoff times for a handful of Week 16 games.
With Tuesday's announcement, the Packers (8-2) and 49ers (8-1) replace Seattle at Philadelphia, which now will kick off at noon on Nov. 24. Carolina at New Orleans moves from FOX to CBS, while Miami at Cleveland switches from CBS to Fox with kickoff times unchanged for both games.
Lock, Callahan return to Broncos practice: Two players made their long-awaited debuts as the Denver Broncos practiced on Tuesday: rookie quarterback Drew Lock and free agent cornerback Bryce Callahan.
Lock landed on injured reserve to start the season after spraining his right thumb during an exhibition game. The Broncos will have to make a decision on his status by Dec. 3. If they don't activate him by that date, he'll stay on IR and his season will be over.
Callahan has remained on the 53-man roster while dealing with a right foot injury since July. It's the same foot he broke last December before signing a three-year, $21 million free agent contract to follow Vic Fangio from the Chicago Bears to Denver.
