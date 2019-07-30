BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The Chicago Bears have removed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the physically unable to perform list and he was expected to begin practicing Tuesday.
Clinton-Dix suffered a knee sprain in minicamp in June and has not been on the field yet at training camp.
The Bears signed Clinton-Dix as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year, $3.25 million deal after he finished last season with the Washington Redskins. A 2014 first-round draft pick, Clinton-Dix had been traded at midseason to Washington by the Green Bay Packers.
Clinton-Dix is expected to be paired with All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson at the Bears' safety spots. The two were college teammates at Alabama.
Suit dismissed: A judge has dismissed the last of three federal lawsuits targeting Roger Goodell and other NFL officials over officiating at January's NFC title game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints. That leaves one state court lawsuit pending over game officials' failure to call a blatant penalty at a crucial point, helping the Rams advance to the Super Bowl.
U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan's ruling Tuesday rejected arguments that people who bought tickets to the game are entitled to damage payments. Ticket purchasers who filed the suit say the NFL broke a legal promise that the game would be played fairly.
Related federal lawsuits were dismissed earlier this year. The Louisiana state court suit survives and could result in Goodell being questioned about the game under oath.
No. 1 pick hurt: Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier was carted off the practice field with a right leg injury.
Collier was rushing the passer during a team session when he grabbed at his lower leg. The team didn't offer specifics on the injury after practice Tuesday.
Collier, selected with the 29th overall pick in the the draft, was attended to on the field for a brief time before limping off and eventually needing a cart to get back to the locker room. Trainers appeared to be looking at Collier's ankle.
Luck not improving: Andrew Luck's injured left leg isn't getting any better. So the Indianapolis Colts are sitting down their biggest star.
Luck missed Tuesday's practice in suburban Indianapolis after telling coaches his strained calf felt worse following the first week of training camp. Coach Frank Reich announced Luck would be sidelined at least three more days and would miss next week's preseason opener at Buffalo.
"I've made progress ever since I started working on this issue, but the progress wasn't enough. It wasn't enough," Luck said. "I feel like something's going to yank, something's going to pull trying to change directions aggressively. That's something you need to do to play football and I'm not there yet."
Fitzpatrick No. 1: Josh Rosen is looking like a backup, and the perennial problem of bad blocking has prompted a coaching staff change less than a week into the Miami Dolphins’ training camp.
Rosen joined the Dolphins in April as their latest hope to become a franchise quarterback. But on Tuesday, coach Brian Flores said journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has emerged as the front-runner for the starting job.
"Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said. "He has been more productive. He runs the offense very efficiently. He has great rapport with the entire team; he has a lot of leadership ability.’’
Jones to sit: For the second straight year, Julio Jones will sit out the Atlanta Falcons' full preseason schedule.
Jones said Tuesday he will be coaching the team's younger wide receivers in Thursday night's Hall of Fame game against the Denver Broncos in Canton, Ohio.
Jones and the Falcons continue to negotiate a contract extension. Jones said his preseason plan has nothing to do with those talks.
Crowder cleared: Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been cleared by the team to practice after an injury scare.
Crowder hurt his left foot during practice Monday and walked with a noticeable limp as he left the field. Coach Adam Gase said Crowder would have tests, including an MRI, to determine the nature and severity of the injury.
The tests apparently came back clear of bad news: The team announced on Twitter that Crowder is expected to rejoin his teammates at practice Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.