Reid out of hospital: Chiefs coach Andy Reid was released from the hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers the previous day.
Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews said that Reid was “in great spirits” and that he planned to visit the practice facility later in the day or Tuesday. In the meantime, the Chiefs spent the day breaking down film and going through their normal Monday meetings with coordinators Steve Spagnuolo, Eric Bieniemy and Dave Toub in charge.
Reid coached the duration of the game Sunday, which was played in unseasonably warm temperatures that topped 90 degrees. He also addressed the team in the locker room afterward, then was examined by the Chiefs medical staff before the decision was made to send him to The University of Kansas Hospital for testing and observation.
Chiefs sign Gordon: The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances.
Gordon's agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City on Monday and planned to sign on to the practice squad. The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he's up to speed.
The 30-year-old Gordon was one of the league's dynamic players early in his career in Cleveland, where he led the league with 1,646 yards receiving during the 2013 season. But he quickly became entangled in off-the-field issues, leading to six suspensions over a span of six years, five of them for some form of substance abuse.
Gordon did not play at all in 2015 and ‘16 while serving suspensions, and he struggled to regain his form while splitting the 2018 season between the Browns and New England. He wound up splitting the 2019 season between the Patriots and the Seahawks before another suspension put his future in professional football in jeopardy again.
Martinez out for year: New York Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg.
He was injured on the opening series of the Giants' 17-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and had to be helped off the field. Coach Joe Judge confirmed the injury happened without contact as the inside linebacker chased running back Cordarrelle Patterson on an short pass.
Martinez is the second Giants captain lost to an injury this season. Offensive lineman Nick Gates broke his left leg on Sept. 16 against Washington.
Martinez joined the Giants as a free agent last season and led the team with with 151 tackles, third best in the league.
Jaguars make trade: The Jacksonville Jaguars are sending cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold.
The deal Monday also includes a swap of draft picks in 2022: Jacksonville gets Carolina's third-rounder, the Panthers get a fifth-rounder in return from the Jaguars.
Trading Henderson fills a need for Carolina (3-0) and unloads a headache for the Jaguars (0-3).
Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn broke a bone in his right foot against Houston on Thursday night and could miss the rest of the season. Henderson had become Jacksonville's latest first-round flop.
Henderson injured a shoulder early in his rookie season and hasn't been the same since. He struggled physically — and mentally — to deal with the setback and then landed on injured reserve in mid-November because of a strained groin. He missed half the year and needed labrum surgery in the offseason.
No IR for McCaffrey: The Carolina Panthers have decided not to place running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve while he recovers from a strained hamstring.
Had McCaffrey been placed on IR he would have missed at least three games under NFL rules.
“We feel like there is hope that he will be back before then — or at least after three games and going into the fourth game,” coach Matt Rhule said Monday. On Friday, Rhule indicated McCaffrey would miss “a few weeks” of action.
The 2019 All-Pro was injured in Carolina's 24-9 win over the Houston Texans this past Thursday night when he pulled up while running a sweep play in the first quarter. He did not return.
McCaffrey missed 13 games last season with injuries.
Hamler tears ACL: Denver Broncos speedy second-year receiver KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL.
Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that the Broncos' second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft tore his ACL and “some other stuff” in the first half of the Broncos' 26-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Hamler hyperextended his left knee when he landed after attempting to catch a long pass from Teddy Bridgewater down the Broncos' sideline. He stayed down for several minutes while teammates knelt beside him before he was helped off the field.
Hamler finished the season with five catches for 74 yards. He tied for the league's longest catch in the preseason, an 80-yard touchdown grab on a pass from Drew Lock.