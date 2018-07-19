ATLANTA — Stifled by the salary cap, the Atlanta Falcons won't be offering Julio Jones a more lucrative contract.
Not this year, at least.
Now the question is: Will the star receiver show up for training camp?
The Falcons informed Jones several weeks ago that they would not renegotiate his current $71.5 million package, which still has three years remaining and included $47 million in guaranteed money, according to a person familiar with the discussions.
The team's decision, which was first reported by The Athletic, does not preclude talks after the season on a deal more in line with Jones' status as one of the NFL's top receivers. But the Falcons do not believe they have enough financial leeway under the cap to renegotiate the contract in 2018.
The team hasn't been told if Jones will be at training camp. Players are required to report next Thursday, with the first practice the following day.
Atlanta already agreed to a five-year, $150 million extension with quarterback Matt Ryan, the most lucrative deal in NFL history. The team is also focused on working out new contracts for defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, offensive guard Jake Matthews and safety Ricardo Allen.
A flurry of new contracts during the offseason dropped Jones, who makes an average salary of $14.25 million, out of the top half-dozen on the list of the league's highest-paid receivers. Tampa Bay's Mike Evans, Cleveland's Jarvis Landry and Kansas City's Sammy Watkins are among those now making more per year than Jones, a two-time All-Pro who caught 88 passes for 1,444 yards last season.
In 2015, Jones turned in one of the greatest seasons by a receiver with 136 receptions for 1,871 yards and eight touchdowns. He is a five-time Pro Bowler.
Vikings sign top pick: The Minnesota Vikings have signed first-round pick Mike Hughes, putting their entire eight-player draft class under contract the week before training camp begins.
The 5-foot-10, 189-pound Hughes was the 30th overall selection, the highest drafted defensive player in Central Florida program history. Hughes made a strong impression during spring practices with the Vikings, taking turns at the nickel cornerback position and also working as a kickoff returner.
Miami has anthem policy: Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem could be suspended for up to four games under a team policy issued this week.
The "Proper Anthem Conduct" section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document provided to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the policy who insisted on anonymity because the document is not public. It classifies anthem protests under a large list of "conduct detrimental to the club," all of which could lead to a paid or unpaid suspension, a fine or both.
Miami's anthem policy comes after the NFL decided in May that teams would be fined if players didn't stand during "The Star-Spangled Banner" while on the field. The league left it up to teams on how to punish players. None of the team policies have been made public.
