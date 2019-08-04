Tom Brady has never known what it's like to play out the final season of a contract in his 20-year NFL career, and the New England Patriots superstar quarterback isn't about to find out.
Brady, who turned 42 on Saturday, is signing a two-year, $70 million extension that runs through 2021 and includes a hefty raise this season, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Brady will get an $8 million raise in 2019, when he'll make $23 million. The extension also calls for him to make $30 million in 2020 and $32 million in 2021, when he would be 44.
Brady, who led the Patriots to a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53, is one of just four players to win six NFL titles. The others all played for Vince Lombardi's mighty Green Bay Packers teams in the 1960s: Hall of Famers Herb Adderley and Forrest Gregg and their teammate, Fuzzy Thurston.
Adderley, 80, told the AP earlier this year that he believes it will take another 100 years for someone else to join the exclusive club, although he figures Brady will make it a moot point with a seventh ring before he decides to retire.
"Oh yes, indeed. He has a shot at it as long as he plays," Adderley said.
Brady and the Patriots open defense of their latest Super Bowl title against Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Usually, the champion kicks off the season but that honor goes to Green Bay and Chicago this year as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.
Cliff Branch dies: Cliff Branch, one of the Oakland Raiders' career-leading wide receivers who won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with the franchise, has died. He was 71.
Branch was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Bullhead City, Arizona, the city's police department said. It said an initial investigation revealed no foul play and that Branch died of natural causes.
One of the game's top deep threats from 1972 to 1985 in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three straight seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1076 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974.
Ngakoue ends holdout: Yannick Ngakoue's holdout failed to land him a new contract.
The standout pass rusher reported to Jacksonville Jaguars training camp Sunday following an 11-day absence and is ready to play out his rookie deal. He insisted he's not angry and not worried about risking an injury that could cost him millions.
Ngakoue passed his conditioning test an hour before practice and took his usual spot with the first-team defense. The Jaguars traveled to Baltimore later Sunday for two days of joint practices with the Ravens — it's about a 45-minute drive from Ngakoue's hometown.
"At the end of the day, they had a chance to sign me for a long-term deal, but it didn't get done," he said. "I love football, love my teammates and I'm here to play games."
Broncos sign Riddick: Blindsided by the Lions , running back Theo Riddick became an unexpected free agent just as training camps were opening across the NFL.
He landed in Denver and signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Broncos on Sunday, eight days after his surprising release from Detroit.
A valuable pass catcher with 285 career receptions, Riddick drew interest from several teams and met with the Saints. But he chose the Broncos "because they're going to utilize my talents and my strengths" and experience, Riddick said.
Cowboys cautious: Right guard Zack Martin dinged his back and linebacker Sean Lee tweaked his right knee early in training camp with the Dallas Cowboys.
The club is in no rush to get either veteran back on the field.
Martin was injured during the third padded practice, and an MRI a day later revealed some irritation in a disk. Coach Jason Garrett indicated it was unlikely the three-time All-Pro would return before the preseason opener Saturday at San Francisco.
Lee's role has diminished with the emergence of young linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch. But Lee has been working with special teams while also technically still a starter alongside the pair of budding stars.
Lee appears closer to a return than Martin because he did some special teams work in the morning walkthrough before Sunday's practice. Lee said he sprained his right medial collateral ligament when his leg was rolled up on a play in the first padded practice last Monday.
Kuechly returns: Carolina Panthers six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Luke Kuechly returned to team drills for the first time since sustaining an undisclosed injury last Wednesday.
Coach Ron Rivera said the team is approaching Kuechly with "an abundance of caution," but added Sunday that the six-time Pro Bowl selection was never in the concussion protocol.
Kuechly has suffered three concussions during his NFL career, so there was concern in the fan base when Rivera refused to disclose the nature of the injury.
