ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have signed four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson.
The team announced the deal Monday after meeting with Peterson. Jamaal Charles and Orleans Darkwa also visited the Redskins the past two days after several injuries at the position, with the team opting to sign Peterson and De'Veon Smith.
Peterson, 33, joins his fourth team as he enters what would be his 12th NFL season. The 2012 MVP is 12th all-time in rushing with 12,276 yards and needs 37 to pass Jim Brown.
The former Minnesota Vikings star split last season between Arizona and New Orleans, playing six games for the Cardinals and four for the Saints and finishing with 529 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Peterson is not guaranteed the starting job with Washington and will likely share responsibilities with Rob Kelley and third-down back Chris Thompson.
Luck returns: Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass in the first half, Lamar Jackson added another in the second half and the Baltimore Ravens ruined Andrew Luck's Indianapolis homecoming by topping the Colts 20-19 on Monday night.
Flacco looked sharp, going 7 of 9 for 72 yards before departing.
Jackson then showed flashes of what helped him win the 2016 Heisman Trophy. He was 7 of 15 for 49 yards and carried four times for 26 yards before giving way to another Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, in the fourth quarter.
Luck was only 6 for 13 for 50 yards with an interception while playing five offensive series.
Packers shorthanded: Injuries and unexpected developments have left the Green Bay Packers thin at running back with just two camp practices and two games left in the preseason.
Only Ty Montgomery, who has overcome injury issues in the past, and little-known halfback Joel Bouagnon have made it through camp unscathed.
The Packers were forced to sign Bronson Hill and former Iowa player LeShun Daniels over the weekend to replenish depth.
A hamstring injury has forced Aaron Jones to miss most of camp. Jones, who has yet to play in a preseason game after a breakout rookie season, will miss the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago and the Sept. 16 game against Minnesota after being suspended by the NFL for violating the league's substance abuse policy.
Jamaal Williams said Monday that his ankle injury suffered in last week's preseason win over Pittsburgh was the result of Steelers linebacker Vince Williams grabbing and twisting it at the end of a run.
Vikings cut kicker: The Minnesota Vikings have released kicker Kai Forbath, completing their plan to turn over the job to rookie Daniel Carlson.
Forbath was let go on Monday after one of his two field goal attempts in Minnesota's exhibition game on Saturday missed by hitting the right upright. Since the Vikings drafted Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn, Forbath's time with the team was bound to be limited.
In 25 games with the Vikings, including the playoffs, Forbath made 50 of 57 field goals and 48 of 56 extra points.
Ryan released: The Seattle Seahawks have put an end to the kicking competitions in training camp, releasing kicker Jason Myers and punter Jon Ryan, who had been the longest-tenured member of the team.
Ryan posted a lengthy goodbye to the Seahawks and their fans on social media Monday morning. "I never wanted this day to come, but knew it would someday," Ryan wrote.
The Seahawks announced later that Myers had been released, leaving Sebastian Janikowski as the only kicker on Seattle's roster.
