NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As expected, Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan has lost his appeal and will be suspended for the first four games of the season for using a performance-enhancing substance.
The NFL and the Titans announced Friday that Lewan's appeal had been denied.
Lewan revealed last month that he had been suspended. He apologized to his teammates, fans and the Titans organization and said he did not knowingly ingest a banned substance. He tested positive for ostarine, which he blamed on a bad batch of a nutritional supplement.
The three-time Pro Bowler will be eligible to play for the first time on Oct. 6 against Buffalo. He will miss games against Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville and Atlanta. The Titans will host the Colts in Week 2, while the other three games are on the road.
Bucs 13, Browns 12: Matt Gay kicked a 21-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining, giving Tampa Bay a preseason victory over Cleveland on Friday night.
The rookie's game-winner capped a 16-play drive lasting more than seven minutes. Cairo Santos booted a 23-yard field goal in the third quarter and third-string quarterback Ryan Griffin threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Leggett for the Bucs (2-1).
Rookie Austin Seibert kicked four field goals for the Browns (2-1), who led 9-0 when Baker Mayfield and the rest of Cleveland's starters left the game.
Bennett’s son charged: The son of former NFL lineman Barry Bennett is accused of shooting Bennett and his wife multiple times, killing them, then driving out of state and boarding a flight to Mexico, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant and were searching for Dylan Bennett, 22, who is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, without premeditation, in connection with the deaths of his parents, Barry and Carol Bennett.
Their bodies were found Wednesday in their home near Long Prairie, a small town about two hours northwest of Minneapolis. Authorities believe the Bennetts were killed Monday.
Newton may be ready: Panthers general manager Marty Hurney is "cautiously optimistic" Cam Newton will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams after the quarterback suffered a left mid-foot sprain in a preseason game.
Newton injured his foot in Carolina's 10-3 loss Thursday night at New England on a sack.
The 2015 league MVP only played 11 plays and the Panthers gained just 29 yards. He was sacked twice.
