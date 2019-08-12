ALAMEDA, Calif. — Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance with the NFL on Monday over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.
The arbitrator issued the ruling after holding a hearing last Friday with Brown, representatives from the league and the players' union.
"While I disagree with the arbitrator's decision, I'm working on getting back to full health and looking forward to rejoining my teammates on the field," Brown said in a statement on Twitter . "I'm excited about this season appreciate all the concerns about my feet."
Brown has not participated in a full practice for the Raiders after starting training camp on the non-football injury list with injuries to his feet that reportedly came from frostbite suffered while getting cryotherapy treatment in France. Brown was cleared to practice on July 28 and participated in part of two sessions but wasn't around the team last week when he had the grievance hearing with the NFL over his helmet.
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy earlier in the day reiterated the league's stance that Brown wouldn't be allowed to practice or play without a certified helmet.
"The player can't practice or play in games with equipment that's not approved," McCarthy wrote. "If he doesn't play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn't get paid. NFL policy is that helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE (National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment). They don't certify equipment that's (older) than 10 years."
Backs want a union: A petition reportedly has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to create a separate union for NFL running backs.
According to the website Law360, the petition was filed Thursday by the International Brotherhood of Professional Running Backs and focuses on the shorter careers for players at the position.
"These employees have unique career structures; and the current one-size fits all unit is inappropriate," the petition says of players' representation by the NFL Players Association. "Excluded: All other player groups," it said.
Barkley watches: Saquon Barkley has no problem watching preseason games from the sidelines, if that's what New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur wants.
While in uniform, the NFL offensive rookie of the year last season was a spectator and cheerleader for the Giants' 31-22 victory over the Jets on Thursday.
Speaking to the media Monday after practice, Barkley shrugged off his role as a non-participant. He is getting a lot of work every day in practice. He's been a halfback long enough to know how to run the ball. And he certainly doesn't need to get hit to get ready for the season opener at Dallas on Sept. 8.
Browns end hospitalized: Cleveland Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was immobilized on the field and taken to a hospital after suffering a neck injury Monday during training camp.
A team spokesman said Thomas, a third-round pick in 2018, was taken to University Hospitals for further evaluation and testing. He had movement and feeling in his extremities before he was transported by ambulance.
"Just precautionary," coach Freddie Kitchens said after practice. "Anytime something happens like a stinger or any issues like that, you want to be more cautious than anything, and that's what we're doing."
Robinson activated: The Jacksonville Jaguars have removed Cam Robinson from the physically unable to perform list. He is back on the field two days after coach Doug Marrone said he didn't believe his starting left tackle would be ready for the season opener.
Robinson went through individual drills Monday for the first time in nearly a year. The second-round draft pick from Alabama in 2017 tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September — during a Week 2 win against New England.
Safety becomes linebacker: With a rash of injuries at inside linebacker, the Denver Broncos went searching for a suitable fill-in, and they didn't have to look very far.
The Broncos moved third-year safety Jamal Carter up this week to help out at a position that's been thinned by injuries to Todd Davis (calf), Josey Jewell (oblique) and Joe Jones (triceps).
"Right now, it's temporary, but if he looks good in there it will be permanent," coach Vic Fangio said. "It's twofold. Our numbers have gotten low there and he's always wanted to play in there, so the timing was good. He wants to be in there."
Jets losing corners: The New York Jets have quite a conundrum at cornerback.
Injuries are piling up at a position that wasn't very deep to begin with, and Adam Gase is relegated to trying to put a positive spin on things rather than simply panic.
"This is a great opportunity for a lot of guys," Gase said Monday after an injury-filled practice. "Somebody has a chance to step up and make a name for themselves."
Top cornerback Trumaine Johnson is the biggest name and most experienced of the Jets cornerbacks, but he is sidelined indefinitely with a hamstring injury suffered in practice Sunday.
