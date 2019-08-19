GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is participating in practice and is expected to play in the Packers' third preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.
Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday the plan is for the two-time MVP to make his preseason debut Thursday night in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Rodgers sat out the Packers' second preseason game in Baltimore and was sidelined during practice Sunday with back tightness.
Rodgers, along with 25 other teammates, did not dress for the first preseason game against Houston.
Thursday will mark the third time the Packers have played a preseason game outside the United States.
Gordon on injured list: The New England Patriots have placed receiver Josh Gordon on the non-football injury list while he gets back into shape following his suspension.
The move comes after the NFL conditionally lifted the suspension, saying Gordon could participate in team meetings, conditioning and individual workouts.
Gordon made two brief appearances in the Patriots' locker room before practice Monday but said he did not have time to talk to reporters.
Newton’s backup unclear: While Cam Newton remains the clear-cut starting quarterback in Carolina, his primary backup remains largely uncertain.
Kyle Allen started the first two preseason games and appears to have the edge over third-round draft pick Will Grier, but the reality is neither QB has taken full advantage of his opportunities — and extra playing time — with Newton resting his shoulder.
Taylor Heinicke was the No. 2 guy last season, but he's dropped to fourth on the depth chart and hasn't been getting as many reps as Allen and Grier in practice.
Benson driving fast: Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.
According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.
Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.
Miami QB battle close: Choosing the Miami Dolphins' quarterback has become a close call, mostly because both candidates have been only so-so, and coach Brian Flores isn't ready to announce his decision.
He is not sure he'll be ready before the final exhibition game, either.
Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start the third game of the preseason Thursday against Jacksonville, with Josh Rosen coming off the bench. But that doesn't mean Fitzpatrick has clinched the No. 1 job, Flores said Monday, even though the Dolphins are treating the game as a dress rehearsal for the season opener Sept. 8 against Baltimore.
Stills voices complaint: Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills objected Monday to recent comments from rapper Jay-Z about social activism by current and former NFL players, including Colin Kaepernick.
Jay-Z and the league last week announced a partnership he characterized as a progressive step to carry on the campaign that Kaepernick began by kneeling during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial division.
"I felt like he really discredited Colin and myself and the work that's being done," Stills said. "I'm going to try and give this man the benefit of the doubt for now, but it doesn't sit right with me. It's not something that I agree with. It's not something that I respect."
Surgery for Metcalf: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will have minor knee surgery in an early setback for an offense counting on the second-round draft pick.
Metcalf was held out of Sunday's preseason game at Minnesota, and coach Pete Carroll said the rookie from Mississippi probably would have a procedure on Tuesday. The injury was discovered earlier this week, but Carroll said the team believes it will not "derail him for long."
