BEREA, Ohio — Kareem Hunt has learned there's only one way to avoid trouble.
"Lay low," he said.
The Browns' suspended running back said Monday that a recent off-field incident, which led to police questioning and raised team concerns, served as a reminder of his public profile and provided another wake-up call in his journey to become a better person.
"I'm going to learn from everything and not make the same mistake again," he said. "Definitely learning from it."
Hunt, who will serve an eight-game NFL suspension for past violent altercations — in one case, shoving and kicking a woman — before he plays in a meaningful game for his hometown team, spoke to reporters for the first time in training camp and the first time since his involvement in an argument with a friend outside a Cleveland bar in July.
Hunt wasn't arrested or charged, but the incident prompted a strong message from Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey.
"It was a misunderstanding and I appreciate that the Browns still had my back and it was just something that was a misunderstanding and I know I can't have those," Hunt said, "so I look to move forward and continue bettering myself and working and getting ready for the season."
Vegas stadium gets name: A $1.9 billion stadium being built for the NFL's Oakland Raiders when the team moves to Las Vegas next year is being named for Allegiant Travel Co., team and company officials said Monday.
The announcement came during a ceremony marking installation of the final steel beam for the roof of the 65,000-seat indoor stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip.
Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel is the publicly traded corporate parent of Allegiant Air, a low-fare carrier with 55 nonstop routes in the U.S.
Bills lose lineman: Anonymous sources report that Buffalo Bills offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle has a torn right quadriceps and is expected to miss the season.
Coach Sean McDermott would only say that Waddle would miss practice a day after hurting his quadriceps.
Waddle was hurt Sunday while working with the third-string offense and was unable to place any weight on his right leg while being loaded into cart.
Denver receivers scuffle: Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton, the Denver Broncos' top two receivers and SMU alumni, got into a heated exchange and scuffle during practice Monday.
Guard Ronald Leary eventually led Sutton , a second-year pro, away from Sanders, a 10-year veteran who's making his way back from a torn Achilles tendon.
"Obviously it's not good. It can't happen, shouldn't happen," coach Vic Fangio said. "But you've got to be able to react to these things and handle them the right way."
Sanders and Sutton declined to comment as they walked off the field at different times and entered team headquarters through different doors.
Kitchens deflects criticism: Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has dismissed criticism by former offensive line coach Bob Wylie.
Wylie was popular with players and fans. He told CBS Sports Radio over the weekend that Kitchens received too much credit for Cleveland's second-half turnaround last season.
Wylie added that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was a better candidate for the coaching job than Kitchens. Kitchens was hired based on a strong relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Wylie added he learned he got fired while in the hospital.
More touches for Christian: The Carolina Panthers hope less means more for Christian McCaffrey in 2019.
Offensive coordinator Norv Turner wants to increase McCaffrey's touches this season while reducing the number of plays he's on the field after the running back racked up a franchise-record 1,965 yards from scrimmage.
"He told me he was going to give me the ball more and that's music to my ears. I got excited," McCaffrey said.
The 23-year-old McCaffrey had 1,098 yards rushing on 219 carries and 867 yards receiving on 107 receptions in 2018 — the most ever in a single season by an NFL running back — and earned second-team All-Pro honors.
It came during a season where McCaffrey rarely left the field when the Panthers had the ball.
He played 91.3 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps in 2018 despite playing only 10 snaps in a meaningless Week 17 game against the Saints.
That's by far the most of any running back in the league. McCaffrey's 965 offensive snaps outpaced the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (890), the Giants' Saquon Barkley (853) and the Rams' Todd Gurley (825).
Raiders debut on Hard Knocks: Quarterback Derek Carr angrily yelling at teammates. Jon Gruden showing a softer, gentler side for some of his younger players and ditching his trademark snarl. Vontaze Burfict politely helping an offensive linemen get off the ground.
What in the name of Al Davis is going on here?
The Raiders may have another month to go before playing games that matter but they'll be making an early appearance on TV on Tuesday night when the HBO series "Hard Knocks" makes its season debut.
"It's been really cool to be honest because people get to see us in our real environment," Carr said. "People (usually) don't get to see coach Gruden telling some of our rookies how much he loves them. They just see clips of him yelling at people. They don't get to see me jumping people, competing and talking trash. What it does is it opens up the world to us to show who we really are."
Ever since the cable network series began in 2001 the Raiders have been mentioned as potential stars of the show. But Davis, the team's Hall of Fame owner who passed away in 2011, was staunchly against having the cameras invading the team's practices.
