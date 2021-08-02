WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich couldn't wait to start working with quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.
He'll have to wait at least five more weeks — perhaps longer.
Just minutes after running his first training camp practice, Reich announced Wentz would miss five to 12 weeks with a left foot injury. Wentz was injured during Thursday's practice and spent several days debating recovery options before scheduling surgery for Monday afternoon in Indianapolis.
“The next couple days were a discussion over whether we can leave it (the bone fragment) in there. We can leave it in there, try to manage it, see how it holds up over the year," Reich said. "We wanted what was the more predictable outcome. It was like what's the most predictable outcome? Let's get the piece out of there and begin the rehab process."
Team officials believe they'll have a better timeline a couple weeks into Wentz's recovery.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Wentz left practice early Thursday after feeling a twinge in his foot.
What doctors found, Reich said, was an old high school injury that Wentz was likely unaware of. They told the Colts that Wentz could play through the pain but Indy decided to play it safe.
Indy's season opener, Sept. 12 against Seattle, is almost six weeks out. A 12-week absence would keep Wentz out of seven games.
“I'm always optimistic," Reich said. “But just knowing Carson, I'm optimistic, knowing this is the type of injury you don't have to be pain-free to play with. I know Carson's level of toughness. I know he can play with pain."
For Wentz, it's yet another addition to an already long injury list.
He had surgery on a broken bone at the base of his right thumb in 2015; a hairline rib fracture in August 2016; a fractured vertebrae in his back during the 2018 season; and a concussion in January 2020. His best season, 2017, was derailed by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
Vikings QBs out: The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins and two of his backups sidelined under COVID-19 protocols.
Head coach Mike Zimmer has not made any secret of his frustration with those players who have so far declined to get vaccinated for the disease.
“I just don’t understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this. But it is what it is,” Zimmer said, after Cousins, Kellen Mond and former Iowa star Nate Stanley were placed on the NFL's reserve list for COVID-19.
The trio was first held out of practice on Saturday night, with only third-year player Jake Browning remaining on the roster to run the offense. The Vikings also signed quarterback Case Cookus for emergency help on Monday before resuming their work on the field on Monday.
Chubb gets extension: Nick Chubb signed a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension Monday with Cleveland, an indication of the team's regard for his skills as an elite running back and appreciation for his quiet, unassuming leadership.
The Browns locked up the talented 25-year-old Chubb — he'll also get $20 million guaranteed — for the future as they embark on what could be a special season in Cleveland. Expectations are running wild after the Browns ended their long playoff drought and won in the postseason last season.
Chubb has already rushed for 3,557 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons, and there's no reason to think he won't keep rolling.
Bills, Allen eye extension: Bills general manager Brandon Beane told The Associated Press on Monday he is giving himself before the start of the regular season to negotiate a long-term extension with quarterback Josh Allen before putting off discussions until next year.
Beane wouldn't specify an exact date in saying the two sides have agreed to suspend talks before Week 1 in September so as not to serve as a distraction for the fourth-year starter, whose rookie contract runs through the end of the 2022 season.
Smith sidelined: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is out indefinitely with a knee sprain.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner was listed as week-to-week on Monday's injury report, so his status for Philadelphia's preseason opener against Pittsburgh on Aug. 12 is uncertain.
Stars push vaccine: Marshall Faulk's high school football coach died of COVID-19 early on in the pandemic. The coronavirus hit home for Rod Woodson when he and his family got sick and his daughter's boyfriend lost his father.
They are two of 15 Hall of Famers among 40 current and former players who are part of a community outreach and education campaign to help build COVID-19 vaccination confidence.
NFL Alumni Health teamed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to launch the program as vaccination rates have slowed this summer just as the Delta variant is causing cases to spike.
The campaign aims to dispel common myths about the vaccine and encourage the undecided to seek advice from their healthcare professionals to help them make up their minds.