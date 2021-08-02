“I'm always optimistic," Reich said. “But just knowing Carson, I'm optimistic, knowing this is the type of injury you don't have to be pain-free to play with. I know Carson's level of toughness. I know he can play with pain."

For Wentz, it's yet another addition to an already long injury list.

He had surgery on a broken bone at the base of his right thumb in 2015; a hairline rib fracture in August 2016; a fractured vertebrae in his back during the 2018 season; and a concussion in January 2020. His best season, 2017, was derailed by a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Vikings QBs out: The Minnesota Vikings have started their second week of training camp with a severe shortage of quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins and two of his backups sidelined under COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Mike Zimmer has not made any secret of his frustration with those players who have so far declined to get vaccinated for the disease.

“I just don’t understand. I think we could put this thing to bed if we all do this. But it is what it is,” Zimmer said, after Cousins, Kellen Mond and former Iowa star Nate Stanley were placed on the NFL's reserve list for COVID-19.