BEREA, Ohio — Odell Beckham Jr. is getting closer to being game ready.
With Cleveland's season opener on Sept. 8 against Tennessee quickly approaching, Beckham, who has been slowed by a hip injury, returned to team drills during practice on Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks.
Before Monday's workout, the three-time Pro Bowler had not been on the field with quarterback Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and the rest of the starting offense since Aug. 6.
"He looked good," coach Freddie Kitchens said afterward. "It's good to have him back out. We've been working on the side with him with other things. It's just the natural progression, so it was good to have him back."
Beckham had been taking part only in individual drills while dealing with the hip issue, which the Browns have insisted was nothing too serious. He made sharp cuts, ran at full speed and made several catches during 11 on 11 drills. He also did extra work on the side with Mayfield as they try to establish chemistry to make up for lost time.
Falcons’ top pick returns: Kaleb McGary is trying to jump back into the competition for a starting job on the Atlanta Falcons' offensive line after missing almost four weeks.
There's only one preseason game left for McGary to show he's ready for the regular season. Still, the rookie first-round pick has good reason to avoid rushing his return.
Having heart surgery, even a minimally invasive procedure, can do wonders for a player's perspective.
On July 31, McGary had a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a heart arrhythmia problem called ventricular tachycardia. He had two similar procedures in his playing career and sat out about six weeks after it was performed while he was playing at the University of Washington.
Chiefs lose backup QB: The Kansas City Chiefs lost backup quarterback Chad Henne to a broken ankle that will require surgery, and they quickly signed veteran Matt Moore on Monday to provide depth behind starter Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs have two other quarterbacks on their roster in Chase Litton and Kyle Shurmur, but neither of the developmental prospects has distinguished himself during the preseason.
The 35-year-old Moore sat out last season after starting a pair of games for Miami in 2017, the end of a seven-year tenure with the Dolphins that began as the starter and ended as their backup. Moore also spent three seasons with Carolina, and is 15-15 in 30 starts.
Titans need linemen: The Tennessee Titans are running out of time to address their offensive line woes with the preseason winding down.
The Titans, who will be without three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan for the first four games of the regular season, gave up seven sacks Sunday night in an 18-6 loss to Pittsburgh in their third exhibition game. Coach Mike Vrabel even pulled Marcus Mariota after the quarterback was sacked in the end zone for a safety on the second play of his second series to protect his starter.
"I hope that we can get them fixed," Vrabel said Monday. "That's why we coach, that's why we practice, that's why we try to instruct the guys that everybody's on the same page. I really do mean that this is all 11 guys that are on the field."
Patriots’ Chung charged: New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has waived a court appearance in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge and a lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.
A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8. The documents filed Monday mean that a scheduled arraignment won't take place. A message was left for an attorney representing Chung.
Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said police in Meredith, New Hampshire, were called to Chung's home June 25 "on a call for service" and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge.
Broncos cut vets: The Denver Broncos cut a pair of veterans on Monday, releasing sixth-year defensive lineman Zach Kerr and 10th-year outside linebacker Dekoda Watson and freeing up about $3.5 million in salary cap space.
Kerr played the last two seasons in Denver after a three-year stint in Indianapolis. He played in all 16 games last season and collected 33 tackles and 1½ sacks and broke up a pass.
The Broncos acquired Watson during a draft weekend trade from the San Francisco 49ers. He had played in Denver in 2016 and also has played for the Buccaneers, Jaguars, Cowboys and Patriots.
Rivera unconcerned: The Carolina Panthers’ offense has been downright terrible in the preseason.
But head coach Ron Rivera downplayed his team's lack of production, and doesn't seem worried about the doldrums carrying over to the regular season.
"First of all, you have to take into account who is playing — that's probably the biggest thing," Rivera said Monday. "If we went off of that, I think maybe we can all calm down, take a breath and see what happens."
Rivera has taken an ultraconservative approach to the preseason this year — much more so than in the years past — resting his starters to limit the risk of injury.
Cam Newton, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end Greg Olsen were held out of the first two preseason games. They only played three possessions (or 11 plays) in a 10-3 loss to the Patriots last week with Newton leaving with a mid-foot sprain.
