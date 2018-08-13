GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers is speaking with a heightened sense of urgency as he enters his 14th NFL season.
No critical words from the Green Bay Packers quarterback on Monday, a week after expressing displeasure with the effort from some young players during a portion of practice.
"I care about winning, No. 1, and I'm going to say and do the things that I feel like can advance us," Rodgers said. "It's going to be tough at some points. It's not a popularity contest all the time."
Rodgers said he expects to make his preseason debut Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. To earn the trust of the two-time NFL MVP, young receivers have to work hard consistently in practice.
"I'm not asked or needed to make personnel decisions, coaching decisions, schedule decisions. My job is to play quarterback," Rodgers said. "That's what they're paying me to do and I feel like I've made them pretty happy. So, I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing."
With Rodgers watching from the sideline, the Packers defeated the Tennessee Titans 31-17 on Thursday night.
Barkley banged up: The New York Giants had a hold-your-breath moment with rookie running back Saquon Barkley during practice Monday. It turned out to be only a minor scare.
The No. 2 overall draft pick caught a swing pass out of the backfield from fellow rookie Kyle Lauletta and was injured either stretching to make the catch or running down the sideline after the catch.
Barkley seemed to be favoring a leg as he walked back up the field. He eventually put his hands on his knees and then went to the turf and lay on his back while head trainer Ronnie Barnes examined him.
"Saquon has a mild strain, and we'll be smart with him as we move along here," coach Pat Shurmur said later in the afternoon.
McCoy sued: LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend is suing the Buffalo Bills running back for failing to protect her after she was bloodied, beaten and had $133,000 worth of jewelry stolen during a home invasion last month.
Delicia Cordon also alleges in a lawsuit filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Friday that McCoy would "often brutally beat his dog," and would also "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son."
Without blaming McCoy for playing a role in the home invasion, Cordon accuses him of breaching his duty to protect her because he owned the home. She also says McCoy "permitted a hazardous condition to exist" by installing a new security system and cameras and denying her access to arm the system.
Niners sign Morris: The San Francisco 49ers are bringing in Alfred Morris to provide depth at running back while they deal with injuries at the position, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.
Morris, 29, was a sixth-round draft pick of Washington in 2012 when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. He rushed for 2,888 yards and 20 touchdowns during his first two seasons. The move won't become official until he passes a physical.
Grandma objects: Browns defensive end Carl Nassib needs to work on more than his pass rushing skills in training camp.
His grandma wants him to clean up his language.
Nassib became a breakout star of the first episode this season of HBO's "Hard Knocks" series, which is documenting Cleveland's training camp. In last week's premiere, Nassib, who has earned a reputation for being outspoken during his three seasons with the Browns, delivered a profanity-laced speech on financial advice to his fellow defensive linemen.
On Sunday, Nassib said some of the feedback from his appearance has been alarming.
"I'm a little embarrassed about my swearing," Nassib said sheepishly. "I didn't know I swear that much. My grandmother was upset with me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.