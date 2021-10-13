Tom Brady has a boo-boo. Well, a bit more than that: Brady’s right hand — the one he throws with — was wrapped up earlier this week after he injured it while demolishing Miami’s defense on Sunday.
Will it impact his play on Thursday night at Philadelphia?
Not likely.
In fact, the joke going around the league is that Brady could lead the Buccaneers to victory as a lefty.
It's unwise to downplay injuries to quarterbacks' throwing arms or hands, of course. But it's even more foolish to doubt the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
“It’s a little sore but I expected it to be,” Brady says. “We signed up for a contact sport. You get different bumps and bruises throughout the year and we’ll just deal with it the best we can. This bump and bruise happens to be on my hand. Just trying to be preventive and precautious, be smart. It’s less than 48 hours since it happened so it’s not like it’s had five days, but again I feel confident I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”
Hilton back with Colts: Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's light workout.
If all goes well over the next few days, he might be playing Sunday against one of his favorite teams — Houston.
The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend.
"We'll evaluate it as we go, but I've watched him work out over the last few days and I know he's hitting some of his normal T.Y. speed, yardage type of things, “ Reich said. ”It's a big emotional boost for the team and it’s Houston week — probably not a coincidence."
Cardinals hurting: The Arizona Cardinals will be without two starters — and probably a third — when they try to stay unbeaten Sunday in a road game against the Cleveland Browns.
Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed tight end Maxx Williams is out for the season because of a right knee injury he suffered last week in the team's 17-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He also said three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson (ribs) will miss the Browns game, while linebacker Chandler Jones is doubtful after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Kingsbury said Jones was experiencing symptoms and it "would be a stretch” to expect the linebacker to return in time for the Browns game.
McCaffrey is ’50-50’: Panthers coach Matt Rhule said running back Christian McCaffrey is “50-50” for Carolina's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
McCaffrey has missed Carolina’s last two games with a hamstring injury. The Panthers (3-2) have lost both games without their 2019 All-Pro running back in the lineup.
“I think it will probably come right up until Sunday,” Rhule said of McCaffrey's status this week. “It will be like a game-time decision. It could go one way or the other right now.”
Chiefs hobbled: The Kansas City Chiefs practiced without five key starters Wednesday, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Chris Jones, adding a long list of physical ailments to their battered pride five games into the season.
Hill was out with a bruised quadriceps that he sustained in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Bills, when the Chiefs also lost running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a sprained knee ligament. Jones continues to deal with a lingering wrist injury.
Also missing practice with knee inflammation was linebacker Anthony Hitchens, who calls the plays in the middle of the defense. Defensive back Charvarius Ward remained out with a quad injury that sidelined him against Buffalo, and starting guard Joe Thuney missed practice with a broken hand sustained against the Bills.
Backup tight end Blake Bell joined the long list of starters on the sideline with a sore back as the Chiefs, at 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West, prepared for their trip to Washington on Sunday.
Tunsil has surgery: Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor won't come off injured reserve this week, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil will have thumb surgery and is expected to be out at least a month.
Taylor injured his hamstring Sept. 19 against the Browns and was placed on injured reserve the following week. He is eligible to return this week, but coach David Culley said he still needs more time.
Tunsil injured his left thumb in a loss to the Patriots on Sunday and will have surgery Thursday. Geron Christian will take over at left tackle while Tunsil recovers.
Jones could play: Daniel Jones has made some progress since suffering a concussion last weekend and there's a chance the Giants quarterback will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Coach Joe Judge said Wednesday that Jones remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. It is unlikely he'll practice Thursday since the next step in the protocol would be either increased physical activity followed by a non-contact practice.
Running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) and left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) also did not practice Wednesday. Barkley and Golladay were hurt against the Cowboys.