Tom Brady has a boo-boo. Well, a bit more than that: Brady’s right hand — the one he throws with — was wrapped up earlier this week after he injured it while demolishing Miami’s defense on Sunday.

Will it impact his play on Thursday night at Philadelphia?

Not likely.

In fact, the joke going around the league is that Brady could lead the Buccaneers to victory as a lefty.

It's unwise to downplay injuries to quarterbacks' throwing arms or hands, of course. But it's even more foolish to doubt the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“It’s a little sore but I expected it to be,” Brady says. “We signed up for a contact sport. You get different bumps and bruises throughout the year and we’ll just deal with it the best we can. This bump and bruise happens to be on my hand. Just trying to be preventive and precautious, be smart. It’s less than 48 hours since it happened so it’s not like it’s had five days, but again I feel confident I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.”

Hilton back with Colts: Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's light workout.