NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss

Gorman to appear in Tampa: The NFL has selected three people who have served during the coronavirus pandemic as honorary captains for the Super Bowl along with inaugural poet Amanda Gorman for an original poem.
Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin will take part in the coin toss on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida. The trio was picked for embodying the NFL's message of "It Takes All of Us" this season.
Gorman, the country's first National Youth Poet Laureate, recited "The Hill We Climb" at the Biden inauguration Jan. 20. She will recite her poem about the trio's impact before the game, which will be televised and shown inside Raymond James Stadium.
Davis made sure to get his students and their families in Los Angeles devices and internet access, and he also hosted tech workshops to help people learn how to use the devices.
Dorner, who lost two grandparents to COVID-19, is the COVID ICU nurse manager at Tampa General Hospital and represents healthcare workers across the country as honorary captain.
Martin helped veterans, high school athletes and local youth connect virtually through the Wounded Warrior Project and by livestreaming events in Pittsburgh. He volunteered to livestream every home football game for Aliquippa High School so families could watch. He also has taken in needy children in his neighborhood.
"During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way," Goodell said. "We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."
Witten retiring again: Jason Witten says he is retiring again, apparently for good this time.
The longtime Dallas Cowboys tight end who spent his final season with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 told ESPN on Wednesday that he was walking away "knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all."
The 38-year-old Witten, who didn't immediately return a message from The Associated Press, retired the first time after the 2017 season with Dallas to become an analyst for ESPN's "Monday Night Football."
Witten said he started having second thoughts early in his TV tenure, and he returned for a club-record 16th year with the Cowboys in 2019. Witten is also the franchise leader in games, starts, catches and yards receiving.
When coach Jason Garrett was let go after the Cowboys missed the playoffs amid high expectations a year ago, there wasn't a place on the roster for Witten.
The 11-time Pro Bowler joined several former Dallas teammates with the Raiders and had career lows with 13 catches for 69 yards. But Witten did score twice, giving him 74 career touchdowns.
A third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2003, Witten ended his career fourth on the NFL career list with 1,228 catches. He's second among tight ends to Tony Gonzalez, who is also the only other tight end with more yards (15,127 to 13,046).
"As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all," Witten told ESPN, which reported he planned to retire as a Cowboy. "Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."
Part of the reason Witten came out of retirement two years ago was he thought the Cowboys were good enough to make a run at his first Super Bowl. But the two-time All-Pro never made it past the divisional round, and missed the playoffs in 11 of his 17 seasons.
Witten is the NFL's career leader in regular-season games among tight ends with 271. Jerry Rice was the only pass-catcher with more, finishing with 303.
Witten had 110 catches in 2012, which was the NFL season record for a tight end for six years before Philadelphia's Zach Ertz grabbed 116.
Seahawks release Wheeler after arrest: Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was charged with first-degree domestic violence assault on Wednesday following his arrest last weekend.
Wheeler was additionally charged with domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest by King County Prosecutors. Wheeler is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 9. The first-degree domestic violence assault charge is a Class A felony in Washington. The domestic violence unlawful imprisonment charge is a Class C felony.
Prosecutors also asked a judge to require Wheeler be placed on electronic home detention, and wear an ankle monitoring device be equipped with GPS monitoring.
The charging decision by prosecutors ended a whirlwind day that included Wheeler being waived by the Seahawks, according to the NFL's official transactions wire after details emerged of the alleged assault and his arrest.
"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team," the Seahawks said in a statement.
Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team was set to expire with the start of the new league year in March.
Wheeler was arrested by police in the Seattle suburb of Kent, Washington, and booked into the King County Jail early Saturday for investigation of felony domestic violence. He had an initial court appearance Monday and was released from jail Tuesday after posting $400,000 bond.
Officers went to a residence in Kent on Friday night after the victim and family members called 911 and reported the victim had locked herself in a bathroom after being attacked, according to the case file.
Arriving officers heard a woman screaming, forced their way into the apartment and broke down the door to the locked bathroom, documents said. Police found Wheeler with the woman, who was crying with her face covered in blood and her arm hanging limply at her side, court records say.
The officers eventually detained Wheeler, who was uncooperative and yelled, "Sorry!" and "I don't beat women!" according to court documents. A Taser was also used against Wheeler, which the charging documents said had little effect.
At a hospital, the woman told investigators Wheeler told her to stand up and bow to him and when she refused, he threw her on the bed, choking her and trying to smother her, court documents say.
She began to lose consciousness and tried to fight back but Wheeler grabbed her arm and twisted it, the court file says. She then lost consciousness for an unknown length of time.
When she regained consciousness, the woman saw Wheeler by the bed and he said, "Wow, you're alive?" Then she ran into the bathroom, where she called her family and 911, according to the case file.
Wheeler picked the lock to the bathroom and entered, then began apologizing. Officers arrived at the scene and arrested Wheeler.
Charging documents say the woman had a fractured humerus bone and dislocated elbow in her left arm. She also had lesions on her neck, some in the shape of fingermarks.
Doctors also said they believe the swelling and bruising to the victim's face was the result strikes and punches, according to the charging papers. The victim said she did not remember Wheeler striking her.
Prosecutors say if convicted on the charges, sentencing range can be anywhere from eight to 12 years.
AP sources: Strahan tests positive for COVID-19: Pro Football Hall of Famer and "Good Morning America" host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining, according to people familiar with the situation.
Strahan is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.
TMZ first reported about Strahan testing positive.
Strahan, who also provides analysis on the "Fox NFL Sunday" pregame show, appeared remotely during last Sunday's NFC championship game. Strahan, though, also did remote appearances during much of the season for the network's Thursday night games to not conflict with his "GMA" schedule.
The 49-year-old Strahan has been absent from the ABC morning show all week and it remains uncertain when he will be on again.
He has been a part of "Good Morning America" since 2016 and has been a fixture on Fox's NFL coverage since retiring after the New York Giants won the third of their four Super Bowl titles during the 2007 season.