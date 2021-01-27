NFL picks 3 honorary captains, Amanda Gorman for coin toss

Officers went to a residence in Kent on Friday night after the victim and family members called 911 and reported the victim had locked herself in a bathroom after being attacked, according to the case file.

Arriving officers heard a woman screaming, forced their way into the apartment and broke down the door to the locked bathroom, documents said. Police found Wheeler with the woman, who was crying with her face covered in blood and her arm hanging limply at her side, court records say.

The officers eventually detained Wheeler, who was uncooperative and yelled, "Sorry!" and "I don't beat women!" according to court documents. A Taser was also used against Wheeler, which the charging documents said had little effect.

At a hospital, the woman told investigators Wheeler told her to stand up and bow to him and when she refused, he threw her on the bed, choking her and trying to smother her, court documents say.

She began to lose consciousness and tried to fight back but Wheeler grabbed her arm and twisted it, the court file says. She then lost consciousness for an unknown length of time.