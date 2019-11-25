NFL report (NOT DONE)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Win or lose, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has stressed the need for his team to “hit the reset button” and move onto the next game.

That will be as important as ever following a 37-8 loss at San Francisco on Sunday night.

The Packers were coming off a bye week so should have been prepared mentally and physically. Having played a tougher schedule, they were the more tested team. And they were the healthier team. But with first place in the NFC on the line, Green Bay was dominated in all three phases.

Green Bay must shake off this game before hitting the road to face the struggling New York Giants. How can LaFleur ensure Sunday night’s outcome doesn’t linger?

“By going back to work and taking it one day at a time and putting in the right prep. That’s the only way I know how to bounce back from anything,” LaFleur said on Monday. “I’ve got confidence in these guys that they’re going to. Everybody was hurting in that locker room.''

Ebron on IR: The Indianapolis Colts have put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tight end Ross Travis was signed to replace Ebron.