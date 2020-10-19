NFL report (NOT DONE)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Clyde Edwards-Helaire showed new teammate Le’Veon Bell and the rest of the NFL how dominant the Kansas City Chiefs' running attack is already.
The rookie had 161 yards rushing and Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, leading the Chiefs to a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in a game that was originally scheduled for last Thursday.
Mahomes finished 21 of 26 for 225 yards. His first scoring toss to Kelce was the 90th of his career in his 37th game, breaking the NFL record for fewest games to 90 TD passes. Hall of Famer Dan Marino had the previous mark at 40 games.
Darrel Williams scored on 13-yard run to cap a nearly eight-minute, 82-yard drive that gave the Chiefs a 20-10 lead with 1:18 left in the third quarter, effectively sealing the game.
The Chiefs are off to a their third 5-1 start in four seasons, and they bounced back from a sloppy 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11.
Buffalo (4-2) lost its second straight. The Bills fell 42-16 at Tennessee last Tuesday, a game that was moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Titans. That led to the Kansas City-Buffalo game being pushed back as well.
The Chiefs, who were originally scheduled to play three games in 11 days, wound up having two extra days of rest on Buffalo.
Titans may be disciplined: The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.
Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.
But the person familiar with the review said there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.
Lewan tears ACL: The Tennessee Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.
Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans' 42-36 overtime win over Houston.
The three-time Pro Bowl tackle was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. He was able to walk gingerly off the field and then to the locker room by himself. Lewan's replacement, Ty Sambrailo, was beaten by J.J. Watt for a sack two plays later with Ryan Tannehill being stripped of the ball.
Jets trade McClendon: The New York Jets agreed to terms on a trade that sent veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the deal, Tampa Bay also acquired New York's 2023 seventh-round draft pick for the Buccaneers’ sixth-rounder in 2022.
The deal that was agreed upon Sunday night reunites McLendon with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who was the Jets' head coach from 2015-18. McLendon will add depth to Tampa Bay's defensive line, which lost Vita Vea to a season-ending broken ankle on Oct. 8.
Dolphins are .500: They don't throw parades for teams that are 3-3, not even the Miami Dolphins, which is why Brian Flores declined to bask in his personal milestone Monday.
A .500 winning percentage is the high-water mark for the Dolphins' second-year coach, which merely reinforces his belief they can become even better than average.
“There are a lot of things we can improve on,” Flores said. “Really that’s where my focus is — just to get this team better. We’ve got a long season ahead of us.”
The Dolphins have won back-to-back games by 20 points or more in a single season for the first time since 1990. That includes their first shutout in six years, a 24-0 victory Sunday against the New York Jets.
