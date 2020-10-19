NFL report (NOT DONE)

Titans may be disciplined: The NFL and the NFL Players Association found instances when the Tennessee Titans failed to wear masks at all times and were “insufficiently clear” to players about not meeting or working out once the facility closed in a review given to the team Monday, a person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press.

Those issues will be taken into consideration for any potential discipline of the Titans.

But the person familiar with the review said there was no discussion of any discipline for an individual including general manager Jon Robinson, coach Mike Vrabel or any players, and there was no discussion of punishment, including forfeitures or draft picks.

Lewan tears ACL: The Tennessee Titans are going to have to finish this season without left tackle Taylor Lewan because of a torn right ACL.

Lewan announced Monday on social media that an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans' 42-36 overtime win over Houston.