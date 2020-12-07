NFL report (NOT DONE)

The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.

Eagles mull QB job: Doug Pederson isn’t ready to commit to starting Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1) have lost four in a row and are headed nowhere in the NFC East, even though they’re still within 1 1/2 games of the first-place New York Giants (5-7).

Wentz was benched in the second half of a 30-16 loss at Green Bay on Sunday following another subpar performance during the worst season of his five-year career. Hurts provided a spark against a defense that played softer coverage with a 20-point lead. He tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass but also threw an interception and was sacked three times after the Packers went back to their aggressive scheme.

Martin sidelined: The Dallas Cowboys placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury Monday, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games.

Dallas downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night's game at Baltimore. It will be the fifth game Brown has missed because of his rib injury. Wilson was injured in Cowboys' most recent game, a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.

