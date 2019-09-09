NEW ORLEANS — Wil Lutz made a 58-yard field goal as time expired to lift the New Orleans Saints to a 30-28 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night in game that had three scoring plays in the final minute.
Deshaun Watson threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to former Saints receiver Kenny Stills with 37 seconds left, capping a two-play, 75-yard drive that put the Texans in front after they began their final possession down by six with 50 seconds left.
But there was just enough time remaining for Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who capped a 370-yard, two-touchdown performance by completing a 15-yard pass to Tedd Ginn Jr, an 11-yarder to Michael Thomas and another pass to Ginn for 9 yards in quick succession.
That allowed New Orleans to save its final timeout until just 2 seconds remained and set up Lutz's game-winning boot.
Odell can't wear watch: Odell Beckham's football fashion taste clashed with the NFL's.
The league reached out to the Browns on Monday and told them that their star can no longer wear a watch on the field after he sported an expensive one during Sunday's season opener against Tennessee.
The flashy, fashionable wide receiver wore an orange Richard Mille-designed watch — which retails for more than $250,000 — during the Browns' 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
On Monday, league spokesman Michael Signora said while there are no rules prohibiting jewelry, there is a policy "prohibiting hard objects."
Chiefs lose Hill: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was walking around in relatively good shape on Monday, one day after he sprained his ankle while leading Kansas City to a 40-26 romp over the Jaguars.
That wasn't the case for Tyreek Hill.
Their star wide receiver spent Sunday night in Jacksonville with a dislocated clavicle while the rest of the team headed home. The injury was repaired without any surgery, and Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Hill would fly back to Kansas City to begin rehabilitation later Monday.
The Chiefs are likely to lean more heavily on second-round pick Mecole Hardman when they head to Oakland on Sunday.
Jags get Dobbs: The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone.
The Jaguars gave up their fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round selection in 2017.
Dobbs, who has played in five career games, will back up rookie Gardner Minshew. Minshew completed 22 of 25 passes for 275 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, in his NFL debut Sunday.
Funchess on IR: The Indianapolis Colts placed receiver Devin Funchess on injured reserve after having surgery on a broken collarbone.
Funchess was injured during Sunday's 30-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers while diving to catch a pass in the end zone in the final minute of regulation.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Michigan product signed a one-year contract with Indy in March.
Ravens DB out: Baltimore cornerback Jimmy Smith will miss several weeks after spraining his knee in Sunday's game against Miami.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Smith has a Grade 2 sprain of the right knee. The injury occurred in the first quarter of Baltimore's 59-10 victory over the Dolphins.
Harbaugh said Smith will miss "multiple weeks." But he noted that the injury is "not a season-ender by any stretch."
Falcons rookie hurt: Atlanta rookie guard Chris Lindstrom, the No. 14 overall draft pick, has a broken foot and will spend the next eight weeks on injured reserve.
Lindstrom, a former Boston College standout who quickly won the right guard job in spring, was hurt in Sunday's season-opening loss at Minnesota. He left in the third quarter and didn't return.
Lindstrom will undergo surgery this week and is eligible to return to game action in Week 10 at New Orleans.
Guice has MRI: A person with knowledge of the situation said Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice underwent an MRI on his right knee the morning after making his NFL debut.
Guice, just over a year removed from tearing the ACL in his left knee, didn't look himself in gaining just 18 yards on 10 carries Sunday in a 32-27 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles. He went to the injury tent on the sideline during the game but downplayed concerns afterward.
