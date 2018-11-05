WASHINGTON — Both starting guards for the Washington Redskins, Brandon Scherff and Shawn Lauvao, will have season-ending surgery, as will wide receiver Paul Richardson.
Coach Jay Gruden announced Monday that Scherff, a Pro Bowl right guard from Iowa, tore a pectoral muscle, while Lauvao, a left guard, tore the ACL in his left knee during Washington's 38-14 loss to the visiting Atlanta Falcons.
That setback ended a three-game winning streak for the NFC East-leading Redskins (5-3), who brought in several offensive linemen for tryouts Monday and signed tackle Austin Howard, a former Davenport Central star, and guards Jonathan Cooper and Luke Bowanko.
Before the signings were announced, Gruden said he expected for at least one new player off the street to start next weekend at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5).
Bears-Vikes flexed: The NFL has moved the Minnesota Vikings game at Chicago from Sunday afternoon to prime time on NBC on Nov. 18.
That bumps Steelers at Jaguars to noon on CBS. Also moving that day is the matchup between the Eagles and Saints in New Orleans, now a 3:25 p.m. game on Fox rather than at noon.
Titans 28, Cowboys 14: Marcus Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score after fumbling on Tennessee's first two possessions, and the Titans spoiled Amari Cooper's Dallas debut with a 28-14 victory over the Cowboys on Monday night.
Kevin Byard sparked the sluggish Titans with an end-zone interception of Dak Prescott and celebrated T.O.-style. The Tennessee safety sprinted to midfield and stood on the Cowboys' star logo while spreading his arms, just as Terrell Owens did 18 years ago at old Texas Stadium in a San Francisco rout.
The Titans (4-4) stopped a three-game losing streak while handing the Cowboys (3-5) their first loss in four home games and giving Dallas a difficult road to recovery for the playoffs.
Cooper scored the first Dallas touchdown and finished five catches for 58 yards after coming over from Oakland in a trade for a first-round pick during the open week.
Le’Veon to return?: Le'Veon Bell might be ready to head back to work. The Pittsburgh Steelers don't exactly look like they need him.
The star running back tweeted "Farewell Miami" on Monday, possibly indicating the end of his months-long standoff with the club. Bell hasn't been inside the Pittsburgh locker room since last January, opting to stay away rather than sign his one-year franchise tender. The two-time All-Pro has sacrificed half of the $14.4 million he's due this season but needs to report by Nov. 13 to make sure he accrues enough service time to reach free agency in March.
The Steelers (5-2-1) have ripped off four straight victories heading into Thursday night's visit from Carolina (6-2), relying heavily on James Conner — Bell's replacement — to surge into the lead in the AFC North.
Green sidelined: The black stool rested upside-down in A.J. Green's locker — not a site the Bengals wanted to see coming out of their bye week .
Green was getting his injured right foot examined on Monday while his teammates returned from a week off that helped some of them heal, but not one of their most valuable players. Green hurt his right foot during a 37-34 win over Tampa Bay heading into the bye.
Green wore a protective boot last week and was sent for an exam by a specialist. Coach Marvin Lewis said Monday afternoon that the receiver won't need surgery, but he gave no indication of when he might be able to play again.
Allen returns: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has resumed practicing for the first time since spraining his right throwing elbow, though Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says it's too early to determine whether he can play against the New York Jets this weekend.
McDermott says Allen began testing his arm Friday, and threw about 100 passes during a workout Monday, which translates into an average workload during a normal practice.
In saying he won't rule out Allen from playing Sunday, McDermott was cautious in adding "I'm going to take it day to day at this point."
