SEATTLE — Bobby Wagner blocked Dan Bailey's field goal attempt midway through the fourth quarter, sparking the Seahawks to two late touchdowns and a 21-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, Seattle's fourth straight victory.
Chris Carson followed the blocked kick with a 2-yard TD run with 2:53 left, and Justin Coleman provided the capper with a 29-yard fumble return touchdown 18 seconds later.
What was an ugly and mostly forgettable first three quarters turned into a Seattle party in the fourth as the Seahawks (8-5) moved to the brink of wrapping up a wild-card spot in the NFC. One win in Seattle's final three games — including games against lowly San Francisco and Arizona — should be enough to put the Seahawks into the postseason.
Minnesota (6-6-1) twice had scoring chances in the fourth quarter when it was still a one-score game but was turned away each time. Minnesota's chances of winning the NFC North took a major hit, but the Vikings still hold the No. 6 spot in the NFC.
Raiders fire McKenzie: The Oakland Raiders fired general manager Reggie McKenzie on Monday, less than two years after he was named the NFL's executive of the year.
McKenzie was let go from the position he had held for almost seven seasons a day after Oakland beat Pittsburgh 24-21 for its third win of the season. The Raiders announced the move in a brief statement thanking McKenzie for his time in Oakland and wishing him well.
McKenzie's status was in doubt ever since coach Jon Gruden was given a 10-year contract last January to take charge of the football operation for the Raiders. McKenzie's influence had waned since then, with the Raiders cutting ties with several of the players he had acquired, most notably edge rusher Khalil Mack and receiver Amari Cooper.
Pack 1-0 under Philbin: One week, one win for Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin.
Now, the self-effacing, self-deprecating Philbin wants to keep the momentum going from Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons to keep alive Green Bay's slim playoff hopes. At the least, there are positive vibes in the locker room as the Packers begin preparing for NFC North-leading Chicago next week.
Philbin and many of his players watched the Bears defense throttle the Los Angeles Rams' juggernaut offense during a 15-6 victory on Sunday night. He said that carrying forward the renewed energy while playing for a new coach that was evident from the 34-20 victory over the Falcons will be a challenge going forward.
"I imagine a lot of those guys were watching the game. Intelligent men that they are, (they know) we're going to have to play an awfully good football game on Sunday at noon in Chicago," Philbin said Monday.
Skins QB studied Madden: This is what it's come to for the Washington Redskins: Their fourth quarterback of a once-promising, now-lost season, Josh Johnson, will be making his first NFL start since 2011 and spent time playing the "Madden NFL" video game to try to pick up something about his new teammates.
"I learned their names, first and foremost," Johnson said with a smile.
He will be playing the most important position on the field next Sunday when the Redskins, who have gone from 6-3 and first place in the NFC East to 6-7 thanks to a four-game losing streak, play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9), who might be the most disappointing team in the entire league.
Reed may be done: Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed could be done for the season because of a strained toe muscle.
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Monday that he thinks Reed was hurt on Mark Sanchez's high throw on his first pass of a 40-16 loss to the New York Giants a day earlier.
Gruden said "there is a level of concern" with Reed, who leads the team with 54 catches and 558 receiving yards.
Bills LB breaks leg: Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano has had surgery to repair a broken left leg and will miss the remainder of the season.
Coach Sean McDermott provided the update on Monday, a day after Milano broke his fibula in a 27-23 loss to the New York Jets. Milano was hurt when his leg became twisted in a pile after he stopped quarterback Sam Darnold from scoring at Buffalo's 1 on third-and-goal from the 4 with 1:22 remaining.
In updating the team's other players hurt Sunday, McDermott listed starting running back LeSean McCoy and backup Chris Ivory as being day to day. McCoy left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury. Ivory did not return after hurting his shoulder in the third quarter.
