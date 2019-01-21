Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will replace the Rams’ Jared Goff in the Pro Bowl this week, the team announced Monday.
Trubisky was 11-3 as a starter in the regular season, his second year in the NFL and first under coach Matt Nagy. He had a 95.4 passer rating (10th in the NFC), 24 touchdown passes (seventh) and a 66.6 completion percentage (eighth). His 421 rushing yards ranked fifth among NFL quarterbacks.
Trubisky was named a Pro Bowl alternate Dec. 18, but the level of alternate has not been publicized. Russell Wilson of the Seahawks was previously named to replace injured Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Goff’s withdrawal because of the Rams’ Super Bowl berth makes Trubisky the first Bears quarterback to take part in the Pro Bowl since Jim McMahon in 1986.
Trubisky improved during the season in several important areas, Nagy has said. He’s better at moving on mentally from negative plays. He improved at going through progressions, recognizing hot reads and finding answers against zone coverage, to name a few.
When Trubisky was named an alternate, he restrained his outward sense of accomplishment.
“It’s cool to get recognized,” he said Dec. 19. “But I definitely don’t feel like I’ve played my best football yet. I feel like you’ve got to appreciate how far you’ve come. Which I have. But I know I still have a long ways to go.”
Bears hire Monachino: The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they have hired former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino as senior defensive assistant and outside linebackers coach.
Monachino worked for new Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano in Indianapolis and with him on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore. He was a senior defensive analyst for Missouri last season and was hired as Kansas State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in December.
Sportsbook credits bettors: A sportsbook in New Jersey is offering betting credits for customers who bet on the New Orleans Saints due to the widespread belief that the team was victimized by a blown call by referees during its loss Sunday in the NFC championship game.
PointsBet initially said Monday it "will refund all wagers" on the spread and money-line bets on the Saints, who lost the game after officials failed to call a penalty on a Los Angeles Rams defender who leveled a New Orleans receiver long before the ball arrived. But later in the afternoon, PointsBet said those "refunds" would come in the form of bonus bets, not cash payouts.
Hiring on hold: While the 2018 NFL champion has yet to be crowned, much of the league is already looking ahead to the 2019 season, and so far the Miami Dolphins are in last place.
Las Vegas oddsmakers recently made the Dolphins a 300-1 choice to win the Super Bowl in Miami a year from now, by far the league's longest odds.
And because Brian Flores' team is headed for the Super Bowl, the Dolphins must wait another two weeks before they can seal a deal with the New England Patriots' defensive play-caller to become their coach.
The Patriots sent the Dolphins' wait on Flores into overtime by beating Kansas City in overtime Sunday in the AFC championship game.
The Dolphins interviewed Flores on Jan. 4, targeted him as their choice for the job on Jan. 11 and are expected to meet with him this week. But no agreement can become final until after the Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
Also on hold are the Cincinnati Bengals, the only other team still with a vacancy among the eight NFL teams making coaching changes.
The Bengals are interested in Zac Taylor, the Rams' quarterbacks coach. It has been three weeks since Cincinnati fired Marvin Lewis after his 16th season and third consecutive losing record.
AFC gets big ratings: Sunday night's game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs was the second-most watched and rated AFC championship game in 42 years.
The overtime thriller on CBS averaged 53.919 million viewers, just shy of the 54.850 million that viewed Pittsburgh's victory over the New York Jets in 2011. The 27.5 household rating fell short of the 2016 matchup between New England and Denver that had a 29.3 rating.
Sunday's game is also a 22 percent increase over last year's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, which averaged 44.145 million.
Fox's telecast of the NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints had a 24.6 rating. The game averaged 44.218 million, which is up 14 percent over last year's game which saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings (42.408 million).
Return to London: The NFL will play four games in London next season but did not say which would be at Tottenham's delayed new stadium and which would be at Wembley.
The league also said Monday one game will be in Mexico City — Kansas City vs. the Los Angeles Chargers at Azteca Stadium, which hosted games in 2016 and 2017. The Rams and Kansas City were to have played there Nov. 19 but the game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions.
