MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings shifted their strategy this season, determined to re-establish a running game that could not only get them in the end zone more but dominate an opponent when they need it to.
There's still plenty of space to turn Kirk Cousins loose, though, and the deep ball was on full display against Philadelphia.
"He made some great throws," coach Mike Zimmer said, "whether it was on the move or out of the pocket."
Two weeks after Cousins struggled badly in defeat at Chicago, their hyper-scrutinized quarterback is in a groove after back-to-back 300-yard games. He threw for four touchdowns to beat the Eagles 38-20 on Sunday, including a pair of home runs to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter that each covered more than half of the field.
Cousins went 22 for 29 and took one sack. One-third of those passing plays called by offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski included a run fake by Cousins, and half of those had Cousins rolling out on a bootleg away from the run-blocking. The play action has long been a strength for Cousins, and that showed against the Eagles.
Giants get help: The anemic and injury-plagued New York Giants' offense expects to get a little help when it plays the Arizona Cardinals this weekend in a game matching the first two quarterbacks taken in this year's NFL draft.
Giants tight end Evan Engram was optimistic Monday about playing Sunday at MetLife Stadium, and there is a chance 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of Year Saquon Barkley also will be back.
Engram, who is having a breakout season, missed Thursday night's 35-14 loss to the New England Patriots with a knee injury. Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain suffered against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 15.
The status of top receiver Sterling Shepard is uncertain. He missed the Patriots' game with his second concussion this season.
Titans mull QB choice: Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel is taking some time before deciding if Marcus Mariota remains his starter or the time has arrived to turn the Titans over to backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
This isn't a decision the second-year head coach wants to rush, even though he plans to tell both quarterbacks and the Titans some time Tuesday.
"I just want to make sure that we're going through everything that we need to go through and what we want to do offensively, not use the emotion of the game to make a decision," Vrabel said Monday.
Vrabel benched Mariota in the third quarter of a 16-0 loss in Denver, the first time the No. 2 overall pick of 2015 had been pulled because of his play. Mariota was 7 of 18 for 63 yards, sacked three times and intercepted twice — his first turnovers of the season.
Leonard returns: All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard has completed his first full practice in nearly three weeks and is expected to play Sunday against Houston.
Leonard missed Indy's previous two games with a concussion and used social media to announce last Wednesday he had been cleared through the concussion protocol. The Colts (3-2) had a bye last weekend.
His return gives the defense a major boost in helping the Colts try to corral Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in a battle for the AFC South lead. Leonard posted a league-leading 163 tackles last season as a rookie and is fifth on the team with 18 tackles this season.
Raves lose more DBs: Injuries in the defensive backfield just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens, who likely will play without safety DeShon Elliott the rest of the season.
Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Elliott suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday's 23-17 victory over the Bengals. It occurred late in the fourth quarter when Elliott collided with teammate Justin Bethel during Cincinnati's final drive.
"It looks like he's going to be out for the year, unfortunately," Harbaugh said.
In addition, cornerback Maurice Canady — who had a team-high nine tackles Sunday — hurt his hamstring and is "probably day to day," Harbaugh said.
Winston struggling: Jameis Winston's propensity for turning the ball over isn't the only thing ailing the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The absence of a consistent running game and a leaky defense are also making it difficult to win.
Winston threw five interceptions and also lost a fumble during a 37-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, giving him 87 giveaways in 62 career games — most by any player since the fifth-year quarterback entered the NFL in 2015.
The closest challengers for that dubious distinction? Blake Bortles (76) and two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning (74), who no longer starts.
Bruce Arians said Monday he has no plans to bench Winston, who's making $20.9 million in the final season of the contract he signed as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.
