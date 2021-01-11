NFL report

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons. He led the Eagles to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020.
Pederson met with owner Jeffrey Lurie last week and again Monday.
“We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and eager to turn things around, not just for next season but also for the future of the franchise,” Lurie said in a statement.
“Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is in both of our best interests to part ways.”
Pederson’s loyalty to his coaching staff and frustration with the front office’s interference was a major issue, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the conversations, said Pederson and general manager Howie Roseman weren’t on the same page regarding many personnel moves.
Ultimately, Lurie chose Roseman over Pederson.
Pederson benched Carson Wentz for the final four games after the quarterback had the worst season of his career and started rookie Jalen Hurts. Pederson had said repeatedly he was confident he could fix Wentz and get him back on track. He won’t get that chance now.
Pederson was a starting quarterback in Philadelphia in 1999 and later served as an assistant coach under Andy Reid with the Eagles. The Eagles hired him in January 2016 after abruptly firing Chip Kelly a month earlier.
Pederson led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory over New England in just his second season with backup quarterback Nick Foles filling in after Wentz was injured. Pederson and Foles again led the Eagles to a playoff win the following year after Wentz went down late in the season.
Jets widen search: The New York Jets interviewed Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Aaron Glenn on Monday for their head coaching vacancy.
Smith and Glenn make nine known candidates to meet remotely with the Jets, who have said they would “cast a very wide net” in their search.
New York, which fired Adam Gase after two seasons, spoke to Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley on Sunday. The Jets have also interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis, San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
Jacobs not charged: Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs won't face a driving under the influence charge in his single-vehicle crash last week near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.
Blood test results showed Jacobs' blood-alcohol level did not reach the 0.08% level required to pursue a drunken driving charge, prosecutor Eric Bauman said.
Bauman and Jacobs' attorneys, Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff, said the 22-year-old running back still has a March 8 court date on a failure to exercise due care traffic violation related to the crash.