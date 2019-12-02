NFL report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears defense held it together through seven games without team leader Akiem Hicks because of a dislocated elbow.
Now their Pro Bowl defensive end is back practicing but his possible return to the lineup could come too late to help the Bears.
The Bears (6-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-6) and face the NFL's top passing attack Thursday night, possibly with their season on the line, but Hicks can't return from injured reserve to game action until the following week against Green Bay.
Right now, Hicks is just relieved simply to be back at work.
"I would say this, if I can get my body to a place where I feel like I can compete at a high level, there's nothing that would stop me from being on the field with my boys," Hicks said.
Hicks suffered a left elbow injury early in the first quarter of the game in London against Oakland Oct. 6 and went on injured reserve a week later. He found it difficult watching games, particularly when the Bears lost four straight earlier this year.
"I won't pretend that that didn’t hurt," Hicks said. "You feel like you can help. You feel like you can be out there and help your teammates out. But I’ve got to give credit to the guys that stepped in in my absence.
"Everybody got more reps on the defensive line: Bilal Nichols, Roy Robertson-Harris, Nick Williams who has seven sacks right now. You know what I’m saying? So for guys to step in and have that type of production, it’s great."
Seahawks 37, Vikings 30: Rashaad Penny scored one touchdown rushing and one receiving, Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 60-yard TD pass, and the Seattle built a big second-half lead before holding off Minnesota on Monday night.
Seattle (10-2) moved into a tie with San Francisco atop of the NFC West but holds the tiebreaker. The Seahawks have the inside track to the division title with four games left.
Minnesota (8-4) fell a game behind Green Bay in the NFC North and is only one game ahead of the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card race.
Hockenson on IR: The Detroit Lions have put rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Coach Matt Patricia announced the move Monday. The Lions took Hockenson in the first round of this year’s draft. The former Iowa star has caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns.
Minshew starting again: Rookie sensation Gardner Minshew will start Sunday when the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers. He replaces ineffective and highly paid quarterback Nick Foles following the team's fourth consecutive lopsided loss.
Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement Monday, one day after a 28-11 home loss to Tampa Bay in which the Jaguars (4-8) managed 242 yards, turned the ball over four times and were flagged a season-high 16 times for 125 yards. It was Jacksonville’s 18th loss in its past 24 games.
Adams injured: Jets safety Jamal Adams has a sprained left ankle that could sideline him for at least New York’s game Sunday against Miami.
Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Adams will still have an MRI exam to further evaluate the injury that happened early in the Jets’ 22-6 loss at Cincinnati.