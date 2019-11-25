NFL report

LOS ANGELES — Lamar Jackson matched his career high with five touchdown passes and ran for 95 yards in another splendid all-around performance, and the Baltimore Ravens routed the Los Angeles Rams 45-6 on Monday night for their seventh consecutive victory.
Mark Ingram rushed for 111 yards and a TD and caught a scoring pass while the Ravens (9-2) became the fourth team in the 21st century to score touchdowns on its first six drives in a game.
With Jackson operating almost flawlessly at the controls, Baltimore embarrassed a previously solid Rams defense by racking up 480 yards with its evolving brand of high-octane football.
The Ravens’ 22-year-old quarterback added another argument to his Most Valuable Player case in his “Monday Night Football” debut, going 15 for 20 for 169 yards while constantly making smart decisions with his arm and his feet. He hit Willie Snead with his fifth TD pass with 14:43 to play and took the rest of the night off.
Ebron on IR: The Indianapolis Colts have put Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
He is expected to miss the rest of the season. Tight end Ross Travis was signed to replace Ebron.
The move comes days after top receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the lineup and at a time when Indy’s offense has struggled. Ebron had 31 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns in his second season with the Colts (6-5). He was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season and can become a free agent after the season.
Dalton back as starter: With the season slipping away, the Cincinnati Bengals are turning back to Andy Dalton to try to get that elusive first win.
Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday that Dalton was returning as the starting quarterback, ending a three-week experiment with rookie Ryan Finley running the offense. Finley completed only 47 percent of his passes and the offense failed to score more than 13 points in any game.
The Bengals (0-11) are the NFL’s only winless team as they get ready to host the Jets (4-7), who have won three straight. The 11-game losing streak in one season is the longest in franchise history. Their best chance to avoid an 0-16 season is to go with an 11-year veteran quarterback instead of a rookie.
Panthers mull kicker: Joey Slye has been put on notice in Carolina.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team is considering bringing in other kickers this week for tryouts after Slye missed two extra points and a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in a 34-31 loss to the division-leading New Orleans Saints.
In the meantime the Panthers signed kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad on Monday.
Freeman is close: Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman, who has missed two games with a sprained knee, is returning to practice.
Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman will participate in Monday’s light practice as the Falcons prepare for Thursday night’s game against New Orleans. It is not known if Freeman will have time in a short practice week to be able to play against the Saints.
Safety Kemal Ishmael, who has missed two games with a concussion, also could return this week.
Marrone keep staff: Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is sticking with his staff.
Marrone said Monday he has no plans to make any changes despite a three-game losing streak in which his team has been seemingly outcoached at halftime and clearly overmatched in the third quarter. It’s an obvious trend that could ultimately cost Marrone his job.
But the coach declined to blame — or replace — either of his coordinators.
“If it’s going to make our team better and help us win, then I have to do that,” Marrone said. “When you make a decision like that, you’ve got to look at the staff and see if there’s someone who can do it better. ... I don’t believe there’s a change that I could make right now that would make sense for me or this team to help us win.”